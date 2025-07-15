‘What Happened to Her Face?’: Critics Say Karoline Leavitt Is Buckling ‘Under Stress’ as They Zoom In on Her Pupils During Fox Interview

Critics are convinced that MAGA politics is chipping away at Karoline Leavitt. The White House press secretary is the subject of criticism as a video of an appearance on Fox News has blown up on Facebook.

Leavitt, 27, is focused on defending Donald Trump’s deportation agenda in the July 14 clip from her appearance on “The Sean Hannity Show,” but several viewers were more concerned with her appearance.

“Look how many times she blinks… it’s forced…she’s under stress and very nervous…hiding it…that she’s lying,” a user wrote.

Karoline Leavitt’s appearance in new television interview sparks scrutiny. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Saint Anselm College graduate’s intense stare was also perceived as a telltale sign that something was askew. One person assumed, “She’s stoned out of her gourd. Look at those pupils.” Others resorted to questioning the debatable changes in her face. For months, she has been skewered for allegedly undergoing the “Mar-a-Lago makeover.”

At first, a person remarked, “What’s shameful is the way that she applies her lipstick!” as they hit back at Leavitt’s political comments. “What happened to her face…” a detractor asked. A third person typed, “Who is the surgeon who rebuilt that mouth of hers?”

Leavitt has not addressed the plastic surgery accusations, nor has she disclosed whether or not Botox and fillers have become go-tos for revamping her beauty regimen. Regardless, a sector of social media users is dissatisfied with what meets the eye whenever she is on camera.

With her appointment to the Trump administration, Leavitt became the youngest press secretary in White House history in January 2025. Before accepting the role, she worked on the public figure’s 2024 re-election campaign as part of the communications team.

As a regular face in the spotlight, her looks are just one area of scrutiny revolving around her. Leavitt’s marriage to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio is also routinely mocked. Riccio is 32 years her senior. As a result, their “atypical” union has generated jokes about the two describing her husband as her grandfather.