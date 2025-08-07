Jasmine Crockett Gives Charlie Kirk Dust After He Launches Personal Attack Against Texas Congresswoman, Says She’s Part of ‘Attempt to Eliminate the White Population’ In the U.S.

Conservative podcaster and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is turning heads online with some new inflammatory attacks against Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and specifically one accusation that she’s part of an “attempt to eliminate the white population in this country.”

Kirk criticized some of Crockett’s remarks on Texas’s redistricting battle, in which state Republicans are working to redraw congressional lines to flip as many as five Democratic seats in the U.S. House before the 2026 midterm elections.

Podcaster Charlie Kirk and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Photos: The Charlie Kirk Show, Getty Images)

In response to the comments she made about the political showdown, Kirk offered no political insights on the matter. Instead, he snubbed Crockett’s character and her intelligence, while proclaiming that she’s not marriage material.

“Men out there do not marry women like Jasmine Crockett. OK?” Kirk said. “Just the whole ensemble whiny, yammering. The whole way she presents herself, smug, terrible, nasty, cruel, wrong, dumb. The whole operation, young men, better for you to become a Catholic priest.”

Crockett denounced the Republicans’ efforts to redraw congressional lines to increase their party’s influence in Congress, noting that their map modifications will consequently reduce Black voting power in the state of Texas.

60 years ago today, the Voting Rights Act became law.



Now, we have an administration conducting voter suppression in real time. In Texas, Republicans are trying to gut our democracy by redrawing maps to erase 5 Democratic seats—before a single vote is cast.



The fight continues.… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) August 6, 2025

“By the way, that’s the connective tissue, right?” Kirk added. “The Sydney Sweeney thing. The war on white people is so clear, and I’m sorry, Jasmine Crockett. What do you have against white people so much? … what skill set does she have? I think we all know.”

Kirk then went on to suggest to millions of his listeners that Crockett is part of some great Democratic ploy to replace white people in America.

“The great replacement of white people is far more sinister than any redistricting project. That is at the core of the Democrat project, at the core. And Jasmine Crockett is just some circus act in that entire operation. But it’s deathly serious. She — you shouldn’t take what she says seriously. It’s just a joke. What she represents is very serious, which is the continued attempt to eliminate the white population in this country.”

Kirk’s comments drew ire on social media from several users who were baffled by how Kirk undermined Crockett’s fitness as a politician. However, the vocal Texas Democrat who usually never shies away from a comeback has not responded to Kirk’s outlandish and biased remarks.

“What skill sets does she have? A law degree for starters. How about you Charlie?” one person commented.

“Projection as always,” someone else wrote.

“This guy is bananas,” another comment read.