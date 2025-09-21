‘Give Me a Reminder?’: Kash Patel Pretends He Doesn’t Know Dylann Roof, the Mass Murderer Who Killed Nine Black Churchgoers, Viewers Swear He’s Lying

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, an acolyte of President Donald Trump, apparently did not recognize the name of one of the most notorious mass murderers in recent history during a congressional hearing last week.

Patel faced a grilling by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday after several public blunders in the investigation into the death of conservative streamer and influencer Charlie Kirk last week and his handling of the Epstein files earlier this summer.

FBI Director Kash Patel experienced yet another gaffe at hearing. (Credit: Aaron Rupar Video Screengrab)

California Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove asked Patel if he disagreed that white supremacist Dylann Roof had carried out the horrific mass shooting in Charlestown, South Carolina, at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015.

Nine people were killed in the massacre by the notorious neo-Nazi, who was 21 at the time of the bloodbath and told authorities he picked the church because he decided to attack African-Americans based on their race.

Patel responded, “I’m sorry, Dylan Ruth?”

“Roof,” Kamlager-Dove repeated.

“Roof? Can you give me some more information?” Patel asked.

“You’re head of the FBI, you probably know this. If you don’t know, that’s fine,” the congresswoman said.

Patel doesn't know who Dylan Roof is???



We are living in the dumbest timeline… — Jude 🌻☮️ (@jlhulsman) September 17, 2025

“You can give me a reminder. I’ve got a lot in front of me,” Patel replied

“It was national news,” she said before continuing to list other acts of political violence by ring-wing extremists.

She then asked Patel if he denied any of these incidents.

“I’ll take your presentation as accurate,” he said.

Patel’s congressional hearings come amid splintering political divisions in the U.S. following Kirk’s killing at an outdoor speaking event at a university in Orem, Utah.

Trump and Republicans have publicly blamed the “radical left” for the attack even though there’s been no motive revealed yet.

“Patel doesn’t know who Dylan Roof is???” this X user wondered.

“Of course he does. It just doesn’t fit with all political violence being lefty, so he’s lying,” another X user responded.

“He knows. He is pretending not to know,” Fun Giraffe speculated.

“Every Cabinet Secretary of Trump’s is a crock of sh#t Impostor and Criminal,” this angry X user posted.

“He is so out of his depth,” still another pointed out.

Another added, “He knows. He is purposefully acting stupid so he can avoid answering a question.”

Patel was called to testify after his bumbling handling of the Kirk investigation when he took to social media shortly after Kirk was gunned down claiming that the subject had been taken into custody.

The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

But the story changed within hours when Patel correcting himself, also on social media, for such a major stumble in a federal investigation of this magnitude.

“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement,” he stated on X.

But Patel was noticeably silent on social media about the investigation following the suspect’s arrest last week after a family member turned him in to authorities.

FBI Director Patel declined to answer and started reciting his ABCs after he was asked if he told AG Bondi that Trump’s name was in the Epstein files.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xlsg4adxcy — AF Post (@AFpost) September 17, 2025

He also argued with lawmakers at Wednesday’s hearing over his handling of the Epstein files. He was asked why he hasn’t “released the names of Epstein’s co-conspirators in the rape and sex trafficking of young women and girls.”

Patel shot back that “we have released more material than anyone else before,” adding that the FBI has released “everything the court has allowed us.”