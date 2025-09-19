‘ROFLMAO’: Gavin Newsom’s Supporters Mock Trump’s Struggles to Read, Adds a New Nickname Even More Brutal Than the Rest

When Donald Trump proclaimed America is the “hottest country anywhere in the world” during his lavish Windsor Castle banquet with British royalty, he probably didn’t expect supporters of California Gov. Gavin Newsom to turn it into comedy gold.

But that’s exactly what happened when Newsom’s relentless digital takedowns reached fever pitch this week.

The Republican president made a bold temperature declaration while praising the “priceless and eternal” U.S.-U.K. alliance during his second state visit to Britain, embracing a day packed with royal pageantry and diplomatic ceremony.

Trump described the two nations as “two verses of the same poem, beautiful on their own but really meant to be recited together,” before dropping his signature hyperbole about America’s alleged global supremacy.

But the Newsom parody account quickly jumped in. The unknown voice behind the page dropped a savage response that left social media in stitches.

“WE’RE THE HOTTEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD?? OMG. OUR DUMPLING FINALLY BELIEVES IN GLOBAL WARMING!! WHAT’S NEXT? LEARNING HISTORY? HOW TO READ? SHOWER? MATH? THE 1ST AMENDMENT? IF DONNY KEEPS IT UP THEN I, GOVERNOR GAVIN C. NEWSOM, WILL MAKE HIM MY INTERN,” read the post on X.

“HE’LL WATCH ME FIGHT FOR AMERICA, EAT A SALAD, AND COMB MY PERFECT HAIR (SAME SAY ‘MANE’)”

These recent tweets man omg 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/Tdbfs2fvQr — Russian Troll Detector (@RussianTrollDe1) September 18, 2025

The silver-haired governor’s digital warfare has been providing entertainment for months, with Newsom and his social media team delivering masterful mockery that hijacks Trump’s declarations and turns them into viral moments.

The latest exchange drew instant reactions online, with users mocking Trump’s “hottest country anywhere in the world” one-liner.

“Omg lol ‘how to read? shower? math?’ Roflmao,” one user exlaimed, while another said, “It is so mf cringy to hear an 80 yr old man say we ‘are the hottest’ anything. Gross.”

The responses kept flowing with increasingly creative interpretations of Trump’s claim.

The criticism didn’t stop there. Some people noticed King Charles couldn’t keep a straight face. “The absolute look of disgust on Charles face,” said one person, while another wrote, “Everyone just has a blank stair while Trump is talking.”

Another said, “For trumpie dumpie, the hair we will never see again… i swear i thought it was a 1st grader reading a report, the struggle he had to read it was hilarious, the queen holding back her laughter, hilarious, melania face, her thoughts “he is embarrassing me” lol trump is a joke

Listening to Donald speak is like nails scraping a chalkboard. — Tejas Patel (@PatelTpatel79) September 18, 2025

This isn’t the first time Trump has used his “hottest country” catchphrase.

Back in July, he marked his sixth-month anniversary in office by touting similar language on Truth Social, claiming the United States had become the “hottest and most respected Country anywhere in the World.” He insisted that just one year prior, “our Country was DEAD, with almost no hope of revival,” painting a dramatic before-and-after picture of his leadership impact.

Newsom has made fact-checking Trump’s economic claims a regular practice, particularly targeting the president’s declarations about inflation and grocery prices.

When Trump repeatedly claimed “No Inflation!!!” despite government data showing consumer prices climbing to their highest levels since January, Newsom responded with a haunting video clip featuring ominous music and stark statistics, directly contradicting Trump’s rosy economic picture.

The governor’s well-crafted content regularly goes viral, with his grocery price video garnering over 600,000 views and 5,000 comments. His approach combines hard data with creative presentation, making complex economic information accessible while calling out what he sees as presidential misinformation.

when do the groceries get cheaper pic.twitter.com/M5BccChqO2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 9, 2025

Various social media accounts have been amplifying the governor’s trolling efforts for a while, serving up additional commentary on Trump’s policies and personality, like giving him the savage nickname, “Donald ‘Dolla Makes Me Holla’ Trump.”

Together, these digital voices have created a sustained campaign of mockery that transforms Trump’s grandiose statements into internet entertainment.

As Trump continues making sweeping declarations about American greatness while his approval ratings remain underwater, Newsom’s combination of facts and humor provides a counter-narrative that resonates with social media users hungry for both information and entertainment.