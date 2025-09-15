‘Falling Down Around His Top Leg’: Donald Trump’s Walk to Marine One Goes Viral After Bulk Under His Pants Sets Off a Firestorm Online

If there were ever another reason to question Donald Trump’s physical fitness, the ongoing speculation about him allegedly wearing adult diapers might be the final straw.

Earlier this summer, several images surfaced showing President Trump at public events appearing as though he was asleep on the job. The hashtag #DiaperDon soon began trending on X. The nickname was accompanied by accusations that the 79-year-old is unfit to lead the free world. Some Trump supporters attempted to reclaim the joke, holding signs at MAGA rallies that read “Real men wear diapers,” while trading jabs with critics online.

Donald Trump’s walk to Marine One has fans zooming in after one bulky detail set social media on fire. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Speculation about Trump’s possible incontinence gained further traction after a photo went viral due to what many described as a suspicious-looking underwear region.

On Aug. 16, the Facebook page Daily Heroes shared an image of Trump walking toward Marine One. While the fan page aimed to spotlight his gravity-defying hairstyle, followers were more focused on what appeared to be bulkiness under his suit pants.

“Diaper falling down around his top leg,” one observant commenter noted.

Several others chimed in, “It looks like he has on a diaper.”

“The pic on the right looks like he’s got a load in his Depends.” Another declared, “He’s wearing a colostomy bag!”

Others repeated his latest nickname, “Diaper Don.”

While some Trump supporters insisted the images were doctored or taken on different days, rumors about “presidential pampers” have circulated for quite some time.

On Oct. 10, 2024, former President Barack Obama addressed a crowd in Pennsylvania while campaigning for former Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential run. In his speech, he criticized Trump’s disconnect from the average American, labeling him a “selfish billionaire” who has done little to help others — “including changing his own children’s diapers.”

Obama went on to highlight the $6,000 tax credit Harris proposed for parents of newborns, contrasting it with Trump’s indifference toward working families. He said, “Because I don’t have to tell a lot of you, raising kids is hard, and she wants to make it easier to afford stuff like a crib or a car seat or diapers. I remember buying diapers. … I remember changing diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?”

The audience responded with a resounding “No!” followed by a pointed quip from one attendee: “His own!”

Laughing, Obama replied, “I almost said that… but I decided I shouldn’t say it.”

Obama: Or diapers. I remember buying diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?



Supporter: His own!



Obama: I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it. pic.twitter.com/iaUj89I2DD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

The diaper discourse resurfaced weeks later during the Oct. 29 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when Kimmel revealed that podcast host Joe Rogan had made an unusual observation about Trump.

“Joe Rogan said that in the three hours they spent together, Trump didn’t pee before the podcast and didn’t pee after the podcast,” Kimmel told viewers. “I think the big takeaway is that Trump is for sure wearing diapers now, right?”

The segment gained traction on X after @TheChiefNerd shared the clip, sparking a wave of reactions.

“LOL! Trump didn’t get up to pee because he wears adult diapers. Rogan knows this and is low-key trolling Trump with his comment,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Even I would have needed to pee before and after. Trump is a gangster.”

And one commenter posed a more existential question: “He doesn’t sleep, doesn’t drink water, doesn’t even pee—is he even human?!”