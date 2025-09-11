‘Nailed It’: Gavin Newsom’s Base Torch Trump with a Sleazy New Nickname Over the Fortune He’s Pocketed from Being in the White House

The White House wants Donald Trump to be respected as a king, and now the American people are giving him the royal treatment. Two new nicknames for the vexing political personality are gaining traction on X.

It’s all thanks to the epic trolling spearheaded by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California official and his social team have been putting on a master class on mockery by hijacking Trump’s digital antics and absurd declarations about being the best leader for weeks.

The silver-haired Democrat’s digital TKOs have even inspired a parody X account, where even more lethal jabs at Trump have been served.

The “Awesome Newsom” handle turned up the heat on the Republican amid Forbes‘ claim that Trump has made a $3 billion profit since winning the White House in November 2024. His estimated net worth is now being reported at $7.3 billion.

The parody account reshared a snippet of the article with the following message that unleashed the new monikers:

“DONALD (DOLLA MAKES ME HOLLA) TRUMP HAS MADE MORE $$$ FROM HIS PRESIDENCY THAN ALL OTHER PRESIDENTS COMBINED! YOUR #1 GOVERNOR, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, WORKS FOR AMERICA. TRUMP WORKS FOR TRUMP. MY OFFICE DOESN’T LOOK LIKE SOMEONE VOMITED GOLD. IT ISN’T A PALACE FOR KING ANGRY THE TURD!”

DONALD (DOLLA MAKES ME HOLLA) TRUMP HAS MADE MORE $$$ FROM HIS PRESIDENCY THAN ALL OTHER PRESIDENTS COMBINED! YOUR #1 GOVERNOR, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, WORKS FOR AMERICA. TRUMP WORKS FOR TRUMP. MY OFFICE DOESN'T LOOK LIKE SOMEONE VOMITED GOLD. IT ISN'T A PALACE FOR KING ANGRY THE TURD! pic.twitter.com/I25eEIGxjU — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 9, 2025

Reference to the king comes seven months after the official X account for the president’s residence tweeted, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” along with a TIME magazine-inspired portrait of Trump grinning as he wore a golden crown on his head.

Reactions to “Awesome Newsom” declared the taunting “brilliant” and “epic.” “I think Donald ‘Dolla Makes Me Holla’ Trump is my new favorite nickname of all time. Donnie ‘Two scoops/weeks’ and Conald are still up there though,” read one tweet.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

A second X user reacting to the post wrote, “Best one yet!!” A third individual remarked, “Nailed it with this one.” A fourth said, “How are y’all feeling about this MAGA?”

As for Newsom’s real press office account, they have continued to call Trump “Douzy Don” among other names as well as taunt members of his administration. Vice President JD Vance has been dubbed “couch boy” and is sometimes referred to as “Just Dance” Vance, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has earned the nickname “Karolying.”