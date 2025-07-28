‘Watch Out Taylor’: Travis Kelce’s Botched Look in New Photos Has Fans Warning Taylor Swift He’s Slipping Back Into His Old Ways

Travis Kelce has officially said goodbye to his longer hairstyle, debuting a fresh buzz cut as the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for another NFL season.

After spending the summer with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, the 35-year-old tight end showed off his newly shorn look during training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, marking a return to the shorter style that defined much of his earlier career.

Travis Kelce followed his offseason of fun with Taylor Swift by ditching his long hair for a buzz cut as he returned to Chiefs training camp for the new NFL season. (Photo: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Photos shared by the NFL and Chiefs on Sunday captured Kelce smiling widely in his team’s red and gold jersey, the dramatic hair transformation impossible to miss as he prepared alongside teammates for the upcoming season.

The athlete’s decision to return to his familiar shorter hairstyle marks more than just a cosmetic change — it represents his commitment to getting back to basics as he prepares for what many consider a pivotal season in his career.

After months of maintaining longer hair that became as much a part of his identity as his spectacular catches, Kelce appeared refreshed and focused as he jogged onto the turf, his newly shorn head catching the light as he draped a white towel over his dome with characteristic confidence.

The Chiefs’ Instagram erupted with mixed reactions to the dramatic makeover.

“Ngl [Not gone lie] I’m with the swifties, this cut was not good. I [miss] the 90s heartthrob better IMO [In my opinion] ( Good TE tho),” one fan lamented.

When one fan cried out, “Whyyyyyyyy … whyyyy,” someone else said, “It looks good but the barber didn’t do a great job. Maybe it was a teammate at camp.”

“I’m so happy he’s back to his old look,” one person wrote, before adding, “He looks younger that way.”

A Daily Mail reader said, “I’m sure Taylor told him how to cut it.” On X, someone else wrote, “Nah, he’s going back to his roots. Watch out Taylor.”

The debate continued as supporters weighed in on both sides, with some expressing genuine dismay at the loss of his longer locks.

The buzz cut revelation comes after a transformative offseason that saw Kelce dedicate himself to an intensive training regimen in Florida, where he reportedly rented a $20 million waterfront mansion to focus entirely on his physical preparation. His days began at dawn with form running drills designed to sharpen his footwork, followed by afternoon weight sessions that pushed his body to new limits, and evening yoga stretches to maintain the flexibility crucial for a player his age.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when discussing Kelce’s offseason transformation with reporters on July 24.

“He looks like he’s 20,” Reid grinned, leaning into his voice recorder.

Adding, “He’s svelte right now. He’s doing a great job. He’s in great shape. You can see he’s been working out.” The longtime coach’s observations align with the visible changes fans have noticed throughout the summer.

The physical transformation hasn’t gone unnoticed by supporters, with many commenting on Kelce’s noticeably different appearance during recent public outings with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

After speculation about significant weight loss dominated headlines earlier in the season, with some reports suggesting he had shed approximately 25 pounds, Kelce addressed the rumors directly during a June news conference.

“Don’t believe all you read on the internet, guys, all right?” he told assembled reporters, though the visual evidence of his dedication to fitness remained undeniable.

The sentiment reflects a broader appreciation for Kelce’s return to the aesthetic that defined his earlier years in the league, when his buzzcut became as recognizable as his jersey number.

The hair transformation coincides with what sources describe as Kelce’s most focused offseason preparation in years.

During a press conference last month, he opened up about his revamped training approach, explaining how he finally had time to concentrate on fundamental aspects of his game that had been neglected in previous years.

“This year, I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn’t have time for last year,” he shared, his eyes bright with confidence. “I’m certainly feeling good. I believe it’s going to pay off.”

While Kelce maintained his rigorous training schedule, he also balanced his preparation with quality time alongside Swift, 35. Their relationship has provided stability during this period of physical and stylistic transformation, with the couple spotted on intimate dinner dates from Miami to Manhattan throughout the summer.

The practical benefits of the shorter hairstyle weren’t lost on observant fans either.

“I’ll miss the hair, but I’m sure it feels so much better now practicing in the heat! And he looks great!” one supporter noted, acknowledging both the aesthetic appeal and functional advantages of the change.

As training camp intensifies and the regular season approaches, Kelce’s buzz cut serves as a visual reminder of his commitment to excellence. The fresh-faced look, combined with his improved physical condition, suggests a player determined to prove that at 35, his best football may still lie ahead.