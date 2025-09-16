‘She Did Something to Her Face’: Salma Hayek Turns Heads With Her Busty New Look, But Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In on the Real Surprise

Actress Salma Hayek is aging in reverse. The “House of Gucci” star, 59, has been appearing on the big and small screen for three decades, but the years have yet to fade her beauty.

The Mexican bombshell, who celebrated her 59th birthday in a hot red bathing suit, turned heads and left tongues wagging at the fourth annual Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 11.

Salma Hayek fans are zooming in on her new look that is fueling plastic surgery rumors. Photo: Salmahayek/Instagram.

Hayek dazzled on the black carpet in a black, strapless, trench coat-inspired gown with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a high ponytail and kept her glam look on the subtle side, opting for a naturally bronzed glow with minimal eyeshadow and lip color.

‘She’ll Be Back on the Market Soon’: Salma Hayek’s Skimpy Bikini Shoot Has Critics Saying She’s ‘Embarrassing’ Her Billionaire Husband

What many fans witnessed was a timeless beauty. “How does she stay so young?” asked one person. A second admirer commented, “Salma really bout to be FINE till 90 and beyond.” A third said, “U had the teenager facelift too? Wow.”

But not even the glare of flashing lights and soft editing could pull the wool over eagle-eyed observers who suspect Hayek’s good looks are not gifted through genetics. As told by one naysayer, “She’s finally losing her looks smh.”

Salma Hayek stuns at Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York City. pic.twitter.com/N1REuFGO8u — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2025

An outright critic presumed, “She did something to her face.” That theory was supported when one of Hayek’s followers commented on an Instagram post to allege, “In these photos you can see the swollen lips, if you inject them, it’s fine, with age they disappear… She still has a great figure and was always VERY hot.”

The “Like a Boss” star is adamant that she has not followed the gaggle of celebrities who have nipped and tucked their way to youthful appearances.

“I have no plastic surgery” and “no filler,” Hayek gushed to Allure beauty editor Dianna Singh in April.

But if she did want to reverse the signs of aging, cost would be the least of her concerns. It’s obvious her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO and president of luxury holding group Kering, has no issues with his wife’s body or beauty. The couple married in 2009 and are parents to daughter Valentina, 17.

The 63-year-old’s business empire includes ownership of brands such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, to name a few. Pinault’s net worth has been estimated at $31.2 billion.

Hayek’s entertainment endeavors have amassed her an estimated net worth of $200 million.