‘Those Things Getting Bigger’: Salma Hayek’s Date Night with Husband Has Fans Zeroing In on Her Busty Look

Actress Salma Hayek was one of the showstoppers who attended the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a stunning gown that made men drool and heads twirl.

The actress appeared to show support for artist Mary Corse and filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who were the honored guests at the annual fundraiser for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California. But on social media all anyone could do was talk about her jaw-dropping look.

Salma Hayek dazzles in a jaw-dropping dress in new gala photos alongside her billionaire husband. (Photo: hoto: Salmahayek/Instagram.)

Hayek appeared at the gala in a glitzy green gown alongside her 63-year-old husband François-Henri Pinault, who is the chairman of luxury goods conglomerate Kering, a company founded by his father.

The billionaire French businessman stepped out in a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and a black bow tie. But Hayek dazzled in a long-sleeved sequined dress by Gucci. The garment fit snugly on her curves and more loosely on her arms.

The centerpiece of Hayek’s dazzling look was her bust, which was adorned with a ruby and diamond Boucheron necklace. The 59-year-old’s low v-neck neckline became the most skin-baring part of the entire outfit.

One fan commenting on her bosom wrote on Y! Entertainment, “She has the jugs!”

Hayek’s thirty million followers also enjoyed the view of her curves as one asked, “Is it just me or are those things getting bigger?

Another wrote, “I know everybody is thinking it, so I’m just gonna go ahead and say it, Salma Hayek has the best knockers in Hollywood.. you go girl!”

In contrast, one person said, “Salma, you are so gorgeous but that dress is not pretty!”

Taking a subtle jab at her husband, one person asked, “Is that her dad?”

Hayek has always been praised for her good looks and fit body and her husband doesn’t seem to mind. His wife is widely remembered for her sensual dancing scene in the 1996 film “From Dusk Till Dawn,” where she performed in front of a room full a men while wearing a brown two piece swimsuit.

Earlier this year, she modeled for her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine cover.

Surprisingly enough, though it’s clear that people love to see her in a swimsuit, Hayek says she wasn’t always confident in her body, especially as she has gotten older.

In 2016, she was interviewed by Jonathan Hosts for Instyle, where she got candid about body image.

She said, “Well I am entering my 50s, so your body confidence isn’t that good. I think it depends on the day, for everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it! Is this really it?’ So I think it’s up and down all the time!”

One would never be able to tell that she has any confidence issues from the photos she takes.

As for the gala, more than $6.5 million was raised. Hayek and Pinault’s attendance more than likely had to do with that fact that Pinault’s company Kering owns a number of other luxury brands including Gucci, which helped sponsor the gala. Even the jewelry luxury brand that Hayek was wearing that evening, Boucheron, is owned by Kering. Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent also are owned by Kering.

The couple have been married since 2009, and they share one daughter, 18-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault. Pinault also has a 19-year-old son, Augustin James Evangelista, with supermodel Linda Evangelista. His eldest children, Francois Pinault, 27, and Mathilde Pinault, 24, are from his ex-wife, Dorothée Lepère.