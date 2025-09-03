‘Are They Getting Bigger?’: Salma Hayek Spills Out of Her Bikini In New Pics to Celebrate

“Frida” actress Salma Hayek celebrated her 59th birthday in true star fashion — soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht, but it wasn’t just the ocean views that had fans talking.

Though she wasn’t in her birthday suit, Hayek still gave her Instagram followers a show after posing in a red hot bikini with the sunset as her backdrop. She was captured mid-conversation in a photo, rocking sunglasses and raising her glass high in the air, looking every bit ready to party for her 59th birthday.

Actress Salma Hayek poses in her birthday suit to celebrate her 59th run around the sun. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

In the post’s caption, Hayek wrote, “59 trips around the sun and still dancing. Cheers to all of you & thank you for the love.”

While many fans continue to be impressed with how young and fit she looks for her age, other Page Six readers critiqued her looks and her presumed lifestyle as a married woman.

One person said, “Real classy. This 59 year old whatever boozing it up on some yacht in Ibiza in a bikini. smh. Get help old lady. How sad. Look at that photo. nothing sexy about her. She looks like she’s screaming ‘Hey bartender….I asked for a DOUBLE.’”

A few who zoomed in closer drew attention to her large chest area asking, “Is it me or are they getting bigger every year?” Another said, “Salma…keep your clothes on…gravity is terrible terrible thing.”

Some noticed that her husband, François-Henri Pinault, was not present. While Hayek doesn’t always post the French businessman, photos of him and her are sprinkled throughout her Instagram page.

Just two weeks ago, the “House of Gucci” star posted photos of her and her Instagram-less husband celebrating the birthday of his father, François Pinault.

But his lack of online presence has caused some fans to believe Hayek is only his wife for the perks and the lifestyle that comes with being married to a billionaire.

Someone else said, “All she does is drink and pose in bikinis. Her billionaire husband loves it. ‘Frankly my dear……. I don’t give a damn.’”

The seasoned actress hasn’t quite retired from the silver screen. According to IMDB, Hayek has a role in an upcoming film called “Sacrifice,” hitting theaters on Sept. 6. The movie tells the story about a man who attends a star-studded charity event that gets crashed by a radical group looking to fulfill a prophecy. Actors Chris Evans and Anya Taylor Joy are also stars of the film.

Hayek is also well aware of the narrative that she is only with her husband for money. She even commented on this topic as a guest on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

In 2021, she said, “When I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b-tch.’ Think what you want. Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don’t even get offended. I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever.”

Hayek married the CEO of Kering in 2009, three years after they began dating in 2006. Their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, was born in 2007.

Many have criticized their family since a 2011 scandal revealed a custody battle involving Pinault, who had fathered a child with Canadian model Linda Evangelista. Their son, Augustin James Evangelista, is just 11 months older than Pinault and Hayek’s daughter.

The case was settled in 2012, but the details were kept quiet.

Since then, they’ve all learned to be one big happy family. Hayek posts her stepson Augustin often, and even attends big events for him, such as his high school graduation back in June. Linda and Hayek are friendly as well. They also have pictures together and share supportive comments under each other’s posts.

Under Hayek’s birthday post, Linda celebrated her by commenting several heart emojis.