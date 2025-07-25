‘She’ll Be Back on the Market Soon’: Salma Hayek’s Skimpy Bikini Shoot Has Critics Saying She’s ‘Embarrassing’ Her Billionaire Husband

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Mexico shared their July cover, featuring none other than “House of Gucci” actress Salma Hayek.

This comes just two months after the Mexican-American entertainer was on the cover of the United States issue and got glowing reviews for her appearance.

Many were shocked at how good and fit Hayek looked at the age of 58. But some fans can’t help but think about what her husband feels about her flexing her figure for the world.

Salma Hayek celebrates being on SI Swimsuit Mexico cover, fans worry about what her husband thinks. (Photo: @salmahayek/Instagram)

Photographer Ruven Afanador captured Hayek beautifully in her two-piece swimsuit on the beach with her hands placed against a sandy-colored boulder. Her bikini top appeared to have a crochet texture and had a floral pattern on each cup.

The brown and tan colors gave an earthy vibe, and her tan-colored bikini bottoms also had a shimmer.

In their caption, the magazine wrote, “Our cover goes beyond beauty: it celebrates the strength and pride of being Mexican. @si_swimsuit arrives in Mexico and @salmahayek stars in the first edition for #SportsIllustratedMéxico.”

Hayek celebrated the cover in a different way…with a dance. She shared a clip of her showing off her best hip heavy dance moves in the pool on July 23. She wore a cream colored bikini with small gold body chains.

In her caption she said, “My cover of @sportsillustrated.mexico in now out in Mexico with a special edition.”

Though she got a lot of rave reviews — which was even reflected in the more than one million likes she received on the post — others thought doing the shoot wouldn’t be a good look for her husband François-Henri Pinault.

One person on the Daily Mail said, “Is it true that she’ll be back on the market soon? The writhing o face pics seems to say yes.”

A second person wrote, “Why? She’s married to a billionaire? Why doesn’t she just gracefully go away? It’s embarrassing.”

A third asked, “Her husband is rich why does she need to sell herself out like this?”

The logic for why fans think Pinault should be embarrassed by Hayek is not clear. This isn’t her first time wearing or posting herself in a bikini, not even in the past few years.

Pinault is a French businessman who is the Chairman and CEO of a global luxury group called Kering. As stated previously by a fan, Pinault is a billionaire and he began dating Hayek in 2006.

The next year, they welcomed their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault and they got married in Paris in 2009.

But their marriage hasn’t been without its own shocking drama. Back in 2011, it was shared that Pinault fathered a son with another woman. Not only that but the child was nearly the same age as his and Hayek’s daughter.

The mystery woman that he shares another child with is Canadian model Linda Evangelista and together they had their son Augustin James Evangelista. Augustin is only 11 months older than Valentina.

Evangelista initially kept quiet about who her son’s father was, claiming that he was a New York architect. It wasn’t until they embarked on a custody battle in 2010 — which was settled in 2012 —. that it was revealed that Pinault was the father. The details surrounding the settlement were kept under wraps.

Now, it seems time has healed the family members. Even Hayek posts her stepson. Not only did she make a post celebrating his 18th birthday on October 2024, but she was also in attendance to his graduation.

In the June 3 photo, Hayek hugged him as he stood smiling in his gown.

In the caption she wrote, “Augie!!! We are so PROUD 🥹 of you congratulations for becoming the extraordinary young man that you are and managing to still be our lovely boy and congratulations to Linda, Francois and all the parents who got our babies up to this point. Easier said than done.”

Augustin’s mom commented, “Love you and all your support.”

While Pinault seems to be Instagram-less, Evangelista shared extra photos from their son’s graduation which revealed Pinault was in attendance as well. She even shared a photo with just Pinault and Augustin.