‘Go Check on Kayla…Quick’: Travis Kelce’s Quick Engagement to Taylor Swift Sparks a Flood of Warnings to His Ex Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have just announced their engagement, and not everybody is rushing to celebrate.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, pictures surfaced of the blooming garden betrothal in a joint Instagram post shared by the couple. The various images showed different snapshots of the sweet moment from Kelce on bended knee with a ring in his hand to them embracing each other. Attached to the images, Swift wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” in the caption. The surprising announcement got them 10 million likes in less than an hour of them posting the photos. Even though there is an abundance of support and excitement from their fans, some people are more concerned about Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Kayla Nicole swarmed with comments following Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement. (Photos: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram; Gotham/GC Images)

‘Such a Clout Chaser’: Kayla Nicole’s Emotional Tears Over Ex Travis Kelce Sparks Outrage with Fans

On Twitter one person wrote, “I’m sorry but Travis Kelce wasted Kayla Nicole’s time for 5 years just to get engaged to her in a year.”

Someone else commented, “Somebody go check on Kayla Nicole quick.”

A third made a joke by sharing a clip from “Beyond Scared Straight” of a kid in jail being woken up out of his sleep by officers. The caption for the clip read, “Life waking up Kayla Nicole on this glorious Tuesday after seeing the Travis Kelce Taylor Swift engagement news.”

A fourth warned, “Kayla Nicole better stay off social media for about a week and don’t post anything where comments can be added. Swifties, trolls and fake Chiefs fans are going to be crazy!”

Kelce and Nicole ended their relationship in 2022 after dating for five years on and off. He’s been dating Swift for about half that time before he decided he was ready to put a ring on it.

Since the NFL star and pop star’s relationship began, Nicole faced a lot of trolling and bullying by Swift’s fans who have written disparaging comments about her looks online. That’s not all. At times, when Nicole has spoken about healing from a past breakup Swifties berated her and told her to “move on” from Kelce.

The attacks started in the early days of Swift and Kelce’s romance, which began to bloom in the summer/fall of 2023. Both individuals dating histories were published in different reports. When people caught win that Nicole was Kelce’s longest lasting girlfriend he dated publicly, Nicole became an instant target for Swift’s fans. When the backlash got to be too much, Nicole showed resilience in October 2023 with an open letter video to Black women like herself.

Kayla Nicole posted a beautiful & transparent message to Black women. Instead of feeding into the negativity that the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift romance unnecessarily created for her, she used her voice to uplift & connect with many women sharing similar experiences in life. pic.twitter.com/UQjSU0ddgT — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) October 10, 2023

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value,” she said. “They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

“You don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey,” she continued. “Preserve your heart. Even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage. You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”

“My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience,” she said. “I know I’m not alone and I want to make sure you know that you aren’t either. On days when I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough.”

While her ex is soon to be married to one of the biggest stars of this generation, Nicole has not been with a new person publicly since their break up.

In May, she opened up on her podcast “The Pre-Game” to her friend Kamie Crawford about the thought of people having a “one and only” partner.

Crawford said though she does believes people can find their perfect person, she thinks it can be “unrealistic.”

Nicole agreed and said, “I think it does a disservice to women in particular, especially just like young girls. I feel like growing up, that’s what I was taught.”

She shared a scenario that concerns her about the thought that people have their only one perfect match.

“If I only have one and my one is with someone else because he thinks that that’s his one, then I’m just left without my one for the rest of my life,” she said.

Because of that thought, Nicole said that she believes people have “multiples,” but emphasized that being aligned with those people is a key factor.

“You guys need to be at the right place in your journey of life, and you need to meet together at that point. Whether it means like your healing journey, financial journey, your career journey,” she explained.

“If you have that … then, OK, that could be your one. Or two. Or three. Or your top five. Or eight,” Nicole added.