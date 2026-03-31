‘OMG’: Tiger Woods Arrest Saga Deepens Amid Fan Fear He’s Back to His Old Ways as Explosive Details Signal a Darker Twist Lurking Behind the Crash

Tiger Woods is feeling the aftermath after an accident that ended with the golfer behind bars.

Woods, 50, was released on bond on March 28 following a car crash that caused a two-vehicle accident in Martin County, Florida. He was arrested for a DUI by local authorities, who claimed he showed “signs of impairment,” despite a breathalyzer test coming up negative.

Supporters of the World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, who was allegedly driving at a “high speed” on a residential road near his Jupiter Island home when his Land Rover clipped a pickup truck towing a trailer as he tried to pass it, are concerned he’s back to his old ways following a new report.

Tiger Woods is feeling the heat from all sides after his third major car crash and arrest has fans concerned. (Photo credit: tigerwoods/Instagram)

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Florida’s new Trenton’s Law requires suspects to face a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and license suspension for not providing a urine test after a DUI arrest.

TMZ released a report stating that two hydrocodone pills were found in Woods’ left pants pocket as he sweated profusely during his arrest. The outlet obtained the arrest affidavit, which states that authorities arrived on the scene, Woods’ eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” and his pupils were “extremely dilated.”

He spent approximately eight hours in the Martin County jail. This led many to question why he was driving himself at all, particularly given his troubled history of road incidents.

An unnamed source told People that Woods has refused to hire a driver because he “doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing” and “despises public scrutiny,” with the anonymous figure whose relationship to the golfer was not specified adding, “And he thinks he is fine to drive.”

Driving has repeatedly landed Woods in trouble over the past decade. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Florida after falling asleep behind the wheel with prescription drugs and marijuana in his system, later completing a private intensive program.

In 2021, he survived his single-vehicle rollover in California that required emergency surgery to repair multiple fractures in his leg, foot, and ankle. Given this history, his reluctance to hand over the car keys to a chauffeur has sparked heated debate online.

The global superstar underwent emergency surgery to have a rod placed in his lower leg, as well as screws and pins inserted into his foot and ankle to repair multiple fractures from the wreck.

With that record of repeated unsafe actions on the road, Woods’ apparent refusal to hand his car keys over to a private chauffeur has ignited heated debate on the internet.

“OMG the horro,r

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWjOgFrFC0Y

“I understand his wish for privacy; he has had cameras pointed at him for years. The problem he is facing could put him in jail or prison, which would mean being watched 24/7, between other inmates and guards. Heck, if you don’t want a full-time driver, then call a Taxi or Uber, but don’t kill yourself and/or others,” one People reader commented.

A third person wrote, “Impairment is impairment and dangerous to be behind the wheel. Children could have been walking or people riding bikes. His license needs to be suspended to protect the public. Perhaps the suspension will force him to seek help.”

“Woods prefers to keep his life private and dislikes negative attention? All of his wrecks keep him in the spotlight with negative attention. Just hire a driver and have them sign [an] NDA,” offered another commenter.

One fan declared, “We all love Tiger. But, [unfortunately], his behavior is disgraceful.” Another supporter said, “Nobody has ever had pills in their pockets before? Really? He just had major surgery on his back.”

Perhaps Woods’ most infamous car-related crisis came in 2009 when the five-time Masters champion’s then-wife, Elin Nordegren, used golf clubs to shatter the rear windows of his Cadillac Escalade, sparking endless speculation that Tiger’s infidelity led to a retaliatory outburst from Elin.

Woods has been in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., since 2025. People’s unidentified source told the outlet that Vanessa, 48, has “settled right into their dating life” and the couple bonds over their kids from previous marriages and the sport of golf.

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

However, the Daily Mail spoke to someone close to the pair, who insists Vanessa is “a little bit pissed” and “embarrassed” about her boyfriend’s latest scandal, going as far as to allegedly demand Woods needs to “get his s–t together.”

Vanessa has not spoken publicly about Woods possibly heading to court for DUI as of this writing. But the former fashion model has maintained her presence on social media. She shared her first Instagram Story over the weekend, which included images of her daughter, Kai Trump, at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament.

Kai, 18, is a social media personality and the oldest child of Vanessa and Don Jr. She has a younger sister, Chloe (born 2014), and three younger brothers, Donald III (born 2009), Tristan (born 2011), and Spencer (born 2012).

Tiger and Elin share two children, a daughter, Sam (born 2007), and a son, Charlie (born 2009).