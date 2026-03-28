‘Trump Knew’: Tiger Woods Back Home After Arrest and Trump’s Comeback Dig, Fans Scramble Over Whether the President Saw It Coming

Tiger Woods’ comeback plans just hit a major bunker—literally and figuratively. Days after President Trump publicly knocked the golfer’s return, Woods found himself in the headlines again for an entirely different reason: an arrest that went viral within hours.

Fans online are now connecting dots, raising eyebrows, and joking that the timing is so perfect it could’ve been scripted—because who else but Trump could have such impeccable timing, whether intentional or not? The internet is having a field day, and Woods’ latest misadventure has only added fuel to the social media firestorm around Vanessa Trump’s boyfriend.

(Photos: Getty Images; Tigerwoods/Instagram)

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Authorities, according to the Los Angeles Times, say he was driving along South Beach Road, a narrow two-lane stretch in an affluent coastal community known for quiet neighborhoods and strict speed limits, when he attempted to pass a pickup truck pulling a small trailer while traveling in a 30-mile-per-hour zone.

The maneuver ended with his vehicle clipping the trailer and tipping onto its side. He was alone at the time and managed to climb out without serious physical harm, and the other driver was also unharmed.

Officials administered a breath test at the scene that showed no alcohol in his system.

Woods declined to take that follow-up test —a decision that legal experts say was well within his rights— and a move that led to his being charged with refusal to submit to a lawful test in addition to the suspicion of driving under the influence with property damage charge.

However, Martin County claims its investigators at the scene nevertheless concluded Woods had signs of impairment and arrested him on DUI charges. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says his deputies requested an additional test at the jail to gather further evidence for the impairment case. Woods declined to take that follow-up test, a decision that led to his being charged with refusal to submit to a lawful test in addition to the suspicion of driving under the influence with property damage charge.

Many on Instagram weighed in, “Not again, get some help, dude.”

Budensiek emphasized that the legal process would proceed normally, while noting that Wood opted out of the urine test.

“He was cooperative,” the office said, “But he was not trying to incriminate himself… The urine [analysis], he wanted no part of. … We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash.”

For longtime observers, the moment felt uncomfortably familiar, especially after viewing Woods’ mugshot. “He was toreeee up look at him,” said one person, while another said, “Got bags all under his eyes poor fellow hopefully whatever he’s going through he gets through it.”

🚨 TIGER WOODS DUI MUGSHOTS — SOMETHING ISN’T RIGHT



Both times:



• Arrested for DUI

• Blew 0.00



Same story.

Nine years apart.



Look at his eyes.



What do you see? pic.twitter.com/x5asOw24ES — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 28, 2026

Others are wondering, “Who keeps giving bro a license?” adding, “somebody said why he always flipping the cars over.”

In 2017, Woods was involved in another incident that led to a reckless driving conviction after an initial driving-under-the-influence charge, and he survived a near-fatal rollover crash in Los Angeles in 2021 that required extensive medical treatment.

Each episode reignited questions about his health, recovery, and ability to maintain stability while pursuing a demanding comeback on the golf course. The 50-year-old has repeatedly entered rehabilitation programs, most recently to address his prescription painkiller addiction stemming from the arrest and back surgeries.

Throughout his career, his stints in rehab have often coincided with attempts to manage personal scandals and injuries, helping him make comebacks to professional golf despite ongoing challenges.

People readers commented, “Wonder what his ex-wife thinks,” while another observed, “He hasn’t been the same since his divorce from Elin Nordegren,” both referencing this first incident. Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010 and divorced over the golfer’s scandalous life when he took breaks swinging on the golf course.

Over the last few years, questions about his well-being have been circulating including after a widely shared 2024 video from a charity poker event showed Woods appearing groggy and unsteady while speaking about the achievements of students supported by his foundation.

While neither Vanessa nor his ex-wife has yet to comment, President Donald Trump seemed shocked when he was informed by reporters after arriving in Miami.

President Trump on the Tiger Woods rollover car crash: “I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man.”



“I don’t want to talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/UTktgZqGOB — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 27, 2026

“I feel so badly,” said Trump. “He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. He’s a very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man.”

Trump’s remarks differ from what he said one day earlier when he shut down fans’ hope for Woods to return to the 2026 Masters Tournament next month.

“I love Tiger, but he won’t be there,” Trump said on “The Five” March 26. “He’ll be there, but he won’t be playing in it.”

It’s unclear if he had any knowledge of something in Wood’s current life that would have led to the accident, despite dating his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, for over a year. Some think otherwise.

“Trump knew it was cause he is on pain pills. That’s the difficulty part. Dudes career is absolutely torched. How the fuck the guy doesn’t have a 24/7 driver is beyond me,” said one social media user.

Tiger was released from jail on Friday after being detained for nearly eight hours at Martin County Jail in Stuart. He left in an SUV after posting bail.