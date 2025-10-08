‘Sony Hadn’t Paid the Gansters’: Mathew Knowles Shares Drops Bombshell Story of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys’ Scary Helicopter Rescue After Brazil Shoot

Mathew Knowles is finally letting fans in on the behind-the-scenes story of a Beyoncé music video that’s been buried for years

The singer’s dad sat down with executive producer Carlos King and revealed a short untold bit about the chaos behind Alicia Keys’ 2010 video shoot. Beyoncé was added to Keys’ “Put It in a Love Song” as the track gained major momentum, and both women — along with the full crew — traveled to Brazil to film the video.

Mathew Knowles drops a bombshell about Beyonce and Alicia Keys’ never-before-seen music video for “Put It in a Love Song.” (Photo Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; MEGA/GC Images)

What fans thought was just another glamorous international shoot turned out to be a full-blown crisis that required a helicopter extraction from one of Rio de Janeiro’s favelas.

King directly asked Knowles bout the mysterious music video that was teased but may never see the light of day. “Which video?” he replied, playing coy, prompting King to push back: “Don’t jedi mind trick me, Mr. Knowles.”

After King jogged his memory by singing lyrics from the track, King pressed further about the Brazil shoot. The former Destiny’s Child manager then revealed that both singers had to abruptly leave set after a dangerous matter.

“I get a phone call — cuz I’m not a micro manager — and they’re in the projects … hood … ghetto in Rio,” said Knowles. “Sony hadn’t paid the gangsters and they had to be helicoptered out of there.”

But King’s jaw nearly dropped to the floor as he was speechless over Knowles’ unexpected response. “A whole lot you don’t know, young man,” said 77-year-old Knowles. “Yeah, it’s a lot that people don’t know.”

At the time, Beyoncé was signed to Columbia Records and Keys was signed with Sony Music Entertainment, releasing music through Sony-affiliated labels like J Records and later RCA.

The revelation sent fans into a frenzy online.

“Thanks for asking about the Alicia Keys collab video bc we’ve been wondering where that video has been for AGES! Your face at Mr. Knowles’ explanation, though,” one viewer commented under the interview clip.

Another said, “The fact you got the truth about Put it in a love song after all these years. Sir you are the [goat emoji]!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Carlos!!!!!!!!!”

The Knowles-Carters are notoriously protective of their inner circle, and secrets rarely stay hidden for long. Fans suspect Mathew’s disclosure could have consequences, just as they suspect Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, faces heat at home for clapping back or liking posts online — only to apologize later.

“He’s not getting invited to Thanksgiving this year… you know da Carter’s like a secret,” said a third individual.

Another fan expressed relief over the artists’ safety: “Wow! So glad they saved our babies.. We have the song.”

The February 2010 “Put It in a Love Song” shoot was one of the most eagerly anticipated moments in the music industry.

For the track from Keys’ “The Element of Freedom” album, she and Beyoncé filmed in iconic Rio locations, including Dona Marta and Conceição Hills, the same favelas featured in Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” video, according to ABC News.

The production featured elaborate Carnival-inspired costumes adorned with Swarovski crystals, capturing the vibrant energy of Brazil.

Brazilian media covered the shoot extensively, showing the two superstars performing together in front of cameras.

Keys addressed the video’s disappearance during a 2016 interview with Rap Radar’s podcast, though her explanation focused on creative reasons rather than safety concerns.

She admitted they had fun filming, but felt the final product didn’t capture the energy they wanted.

“The video didn’t quite capture the energy that I think that we really intended it to, and we just felt like it was better to just hold it,” Keys explained, adding that maybe one day it would surface as “some old secret.”

The Brazil incident adds another layer to understanding Mathew’s protective nature toward his family. Throughout his career, he’s been known for fiercely guarding those under his care. Even his ex-wife acknowledged this trait in her recent memoir “Matriarch,” where she discussed their complicated relationship.

Despite their 2011 separation following his infidelities, Tina maintained that Mathew would always be there for her. “He was always a protector. He’s still my protector. If something went wrong, I would want him on my team,” she revealed during her “Oprah’s Book Club” appearance.

That protective instinct extends beyond romantic relationships. Tina also noted that even during their estrangement, if anyone tried to cause her harm, Mathew would step in without hesitation.

Fans continue processing Mathew’s explosive revelation about the Keys video.

“You know what… I wipe my hands with that cliff hanger. As long as Beyoncé and Alicia Keys are safe, that’s all that matters. However… Alicia Keys did say it was on a hard drive ‘somewhere’ We need the truth!” one person wrote under the YouTube King’s YouTube page.

“So Alicia Keys and Beyonce didn’t ‘check in‘ and that’s why the visuals for ‘Put it in a Love song‘ was never released. That is the craziest sh-t ever and an example of Beyonce probably got so many crazy stories to share,” one person joked on X.

The dangerous nature of the video shoot did not stop “Queen Bey” from returning in September 2013, where she filmed the music video for “Blue.” It was filmed in Rio de Janeiro and Trancoso, Bahia, during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

The video features Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy, capturing local culture and everyday life in these Brazilian cities.

While the “Put It in a Love Song” video remains unreleased after 15 years, Mathew’s account finally provides context for why such a high-profile collaboration vanished.

Whether creative differences or dangerous circumstances were the primary reason, one thing is certain: sometimes protecting the artists matters more than delivering the content to the fans.