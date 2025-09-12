‘Poor Melania’: Trump Tried to Crack a Joke About Dying, But When It Fell Flat Melania’s Face Went Viral for Saying What Folks Were Thinking

When President Donald Trump cracked jokes about recent rumors of him dying swirling around him during a White House dinner, his wife Melania’s reaction became the evening’s most talked-about moment.

The dinner was meant to showcase Trump’s continued vitality, but it was the first lady’s less-than-enthusiastic demeanor that captured public attention.

(L-R) US First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet attend a 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Washington, DC on September 11, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Doing All They Can to Keep Him Alive: Donald Trump’s Reappearance Was Meant to Silence Rumors, But Zoomed In Fans Noticed Something New

According to TMZ, the 79-year-old president opened the Sept. 4 gathering with Silicon Valley heavyweights, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, by complimenting the press on their recent coverage before adding with a grin, “although I’m still here,” which earned polite chuckles from his tech mogul guests.

Trump went on to share an anecdote about people approaching him over the weekend, expressing shock that he wasn’t “six feet under,” claiming he initially had no idea what they were referencing until learning about the widespread online speculation afterward.

Social media users were quick to dissect footage from the dinner, particularly focusing on Melania’s facial expressions throughout her husband’s remarks.

“I’m sure Melania is thrilled that he’s still here!” one Thread user wrote sarcastically.

A second observer noted, “Melania never looked happier,” while a third person said, “LOL @ Melania who never look SO disappointed!” Another person summed it up with, “Poor Melania, she is a woman in waiting.”

The most slick remark came from someone who wrote, “Tick tock! Look how happy Melania looked when he was talking (about the joke)

The rumors gained momentum over Labor Day weekend when Trump largely disappeared from public view, with conspiracy theorists analyzing every photo and social media post. Images of a pale-looking president heading to his Virginia golf club on Aug. 30 barely slowed the spread of the hashtag, which appeared in over 158,000 posts on X.

The speculation reached such heights that Trump felt compelled to post on his Truth Social platform, declaring he had “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Body language experts and social media commentators have long speculated about the Trump marriage, with many pointing to Melania’s apparent reluctance to engage in public displays of affection.

During the tech dinner, she was notably seated between her husband and Bill Gates, wearing a sleeveless black dress and maintaining what observers described as a “strained facial expression” throughout most of the evening. She only appeared to crack genuine smiles when interacting with Gates and Zuckerberg, leading to further speculation about her comfort level with the situation.

The timing of these rumors feels particularly significant given the actual violence that has surrounded Trump’s political career.

The president survived two attempts in 2024, including the July incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was grazed by a bullet during a campaign rally. Melania has spoken publicly about the trauma of learning about these attempts, describing watching the events unfold on television from different cities and calling both incidents “miracles,” according to CNN.

Despite what she says, people keep zeroing in on her expressions or her swatting of his hand from hers to substantiate rumors that she doesn’t like her spouse.

Currently, the GOP is reeling from the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Melania made statement about Kirk’s passing struck a particularly poignant tone, writing on X that “Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed.”

Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed.



Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 11, 2025

The contrast between Melania’s words about Kirk’s loss and her stoic reaction to jokes about her husband’s fabricated demise hasn’t been lost on social media observers.

As one user from the Daily Mail astutely noted, “She only has a few more years of burden than she will re marry someone her own age and be happy.”

Whether the first lady’s expressions truly reflect her inner thoughts or simply represent her trademark reserved public persona, the internet has certainly made up its mind about what it witnessed that September evening.