‘She Can’t Hide It…Skin is Crawling‘: Melania and Donald Trump’s Sweet Dinner Moment Turns Awkward as Fans Catch Her Reaction the Moment He Looks Away

Many people believe that Melania Trump does not like life in the White House, and now, more than ever, they are convinced she feels the same way about her husband. The First Lady’s tendency to recoil from Donald Trump’s efforts to show affection has fueled longstanding rumors of their marriage being a sham.

A video circulating of the president’s Sept. 4 White House gathering with tech executives adds to those suspicions. His wife of 20 years is seldom present for official events, but was front and center for the occasion. She was dressed in a sleeveless black dress and seated between Donald and Bill Gates.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump listens during a dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House on September 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump hosted tech and business leaders for dinner after they joined first lady Melania Trump’s meeting of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Task Force at the White House this afternoon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Cameras captured the moment she cracked a fleeting smile when the Microsoft CEO was making a remark, and again during a glance at Mark Zuckerberg. Otherwise, Melania wore a strained facial expression. Spectators conspired that her lack of enthusiasm had to do with putting forth a united front with Donald.

“Melania looks very angry about being there. Was her payment for this appearance too paltry? Or maybe she didn’t realize she would have to sit next to Trump,” remarked a troll after the Daily Mail spoke with a body language expert regarding her demeanor.

A second person on the platform wrote, “She only has a few more years of burden than she will re marry someone her own age and be happy. She played her cards right lol.”

lol what did Mark Zuckerberg say that was so funny 😆 look at President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump all smiles 😃 pic.twitter.com/xrYH4Bhokl — Liana ❤️ 🇺🇸❤️‍🔥❣️ (@lianan) September 5, 2025

On X, a critic suggested “she can’t hide it” anymore and that Gates was more to blame for Melania’s perceived disdain. “You can tell Melania’s skin is crawling just being sat next to him,” they wrote. A user responded, “Indeed Melania is uncomfortable next to him.”

However, a community of social media users suggested that Melania was not at all bothered by being in a room of successful tech businessmen. They said, “Melania is absolutely where she wants to be. Surrounded by rich men. She’s just mad that out if all of them she’s married to the one that’s the least rich.”

According to a Sept. 9 Forbes report, Donald is estimated to be worth $7.3 billion. Gates’ and Zuckerberg’s net worths are estimated to be $107 billion and $252 billion, respectively.