‘Someone Get Him an Inhaler’: Donald Trump’s Raspy Phone Interview Sparks Concern as Listeners Hear Him Gasping for Air

Audio of President Donald Trump appeared in a promo for Tuesday’s upcoming “Scott Jennings Radio Show” interview, sparking headlines after he openly criticized Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

But almost as soon as the preview aired, the reaction online took a sharp turn. Instead of zeroing in on Trump’s remarks, social media lit up with questions about whether the voice in the clip even belonged to the former president.

Donald Trump’s voice during a radio interview sparked widespread social media speculation about his health, overshadowing his criticism of Putin. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The phone interview, posted Tuesday morning on X ahead of the show’s Sept. 2 afternoon time slot, came after days of wild speculation about Trump’s health. The president had disappeared from public view over Labor Day weekend, sparking conspiracy theories across social platforms.

Now, as he discussed foreign policy and expressed disappointment in Putin, audiences found themselves more concerned with the sound of his voice than the substance of his words.

“Trump’s voice in his interview with Scott Jennings this morning … something’s not right,” one concerned viewer posted, capturing the sentiment that would dominate social media throughout the morning.

The observation sparked immediate speculation, with another user bluntly stating, “That doesn’t sound like him.”

🚨🚨TRUMP tells me he is “disappointed” in PUTIN and that he will be “doing something to help people live.”



Watch the full interview on THE SCOTT JENNINGS RADIO SHOW at 2-3PM eastern on SALEM and streaming right here on X 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BTtLJzq9ox — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

“He doesn’t sound like that 220 6’3 athlete I’m use to hearing?! This has to be fake?!” another bewildered listener posted, taking it a little further.

During the conversation, Trump delivered what should have been major political news.

He openly criticized Putin, calling the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine senseless and lamenting the weekly toll of 7,000 soldiers from both sides.

“I’m very disappointed in him. He and I always had a great relationship… very disappointed,” Trump said, adding that he felt obligated to help stop the carnage if possible. Under normal circumstances, such candid criticism of Putin would have dominated news cycles for days.

Instead, listeners became amateur voice analysts, dissecting every inflection and breath. The president’s typically robust delivery seemed strained, leading many to wonder if illness was affecting his vocal cords.

“Someone get him an inhaler,” one person tweeted, while others suggested he might be battling something serious, like a stroke, or questioned whether the voice had been altered by something beyond his control.

These health concerns didn’t emerge in a vacuum.

Throughout the summer, whispers about Trump’s physical condition have persisted, including a particularly troubling episode in July when he appeared unsteady leaving a press conference. The incident, amplified by social media influencers Brian and Ed Krassenstein, showed what appeared to be an unstable exit just moments, with the president wobbling, ironically, after announcing his administration’s fitness initiatives.

The president’s medical history adds weight to these worries.

His mysterious 2019 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly placed on standby, remains shrouded in secrecy. More recently, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, a condition affecting blood circulation that can cause swelling and discomfort in the lower extremities. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has addressed concerns about Trump’s visibly swollen ankles, emphasizing the condition is common and benign for adults over 70.

The viral images of Trump leaving the White House during Labor Day weekend looking pale and fatigued fueled rampant speculation that he was gravely ill or even deceased.

His usual orange-tinted complexion appeared washed out, and his characteristic energy seemed notably absent. The photograph, viewed more than 13 million times on X, became a lightning rod for conspiracy theories.

The rumor mill reached a fever pitch over the weekend, with #TRUMPISDEAD trending across multiple social media platforms.

While it was proving he is still alive, people are still thinking he is not well.

“Yeah, he sounds congested like he’s got Covid. That’s probably what was wrong. He had Covid. Why they couldn’t tell people this I have no f—king idea,” one user speculated, voicing frustration with the administration’s handling of health transparency.

The White House had scheduled a mysterious 2 p.m. announcement for Tuesday, described only as “THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement,” which was delayed and eventually revealed to be about Space Command headquarters relocation. The vague nature of the scheduled appearance — which eventually started more than 40 minutes late in the Oval Office — only added fuel to the speculation fire.

As conspiracy theories swirl, President Trump’s voice has emerged as the latest spark for speculation about his health. Whether the result of genuine medical issues or just an off day, his vocal performance has become another point of scrutiny in an administration where every public appearance is closely analyzed for signs of declining health.