‘Go Back to Africa!’: Man in Thomas the Tank Engine Shirt Launches Racist Rant at Black Security Guards in Kentucky Clinic, But They Keep It Professional

A man wearing a Thomas the Tank Engine t-shirt threw a racist tantrum while waiting at a UofL Health facility in Kentucky, a nonprofit affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

The caught-on-camera verbal attack began when he learned from security guards about a change in the bus schedule. He threw his paperwork on the floor, and the abuse only escalated from there. “These godd-mned [n-words] are so stupid,” he said, referring to Black security guards, and then grabbed his backpack and stormed out of the facility.

A man wearing a Thomas the Tank Engine T-shirt was filmed throwing paperwork and hurling vile racist slurs at Black security guards inside a Kentucky clinic, before being calmly escorted out.(Photo: Reddit/r/KarenGoBrrr)

After assuring other waiting patients not to worry, one Black security guard followed him outside the building, only to be met with more vile words, including “Go back to Africa.” The woman filming followed the ruckus outside too, and caught the irate man screaming, “I hope you die in your sleep, b-tch,” though it’s unclear if he was addressing her or another person.

Despite being harangued and harassed, the security guard prevented further escalation and calmly escorted the man off the property, ordering him to “keep walking.”

“I’m walking as fast as I can,” the aggressor responded, his words echoing loudly in the covered entryway. He suddenly used a deeper tone of voice, acting as if he were ready for a fight. “If you touch me, we’re gonna have a mother–king problem, [n-word],” he barked.

As he walked off, the person filming the ordeal was asked to put her phone down. “Ma’am, please don’t record that,” a woman said off camera, inspiring plenty of annoyed comments on Reddit, where the video was first posted. “What the hell was that about?” asked one. “So Thomas the Tank Engine doesn’t get blamed!” joked another.

“I think someone needs a nap or a mouth washing!” said one, followed by, “Dude is wild for wearing that, speaking with that language.”

This is one of many racist attacks that have been caught on camera in recent years; however, reported hate crimes in the U.S. have remained about the same between 2023 and 2024, decreasing just 1.5 percent, according to the latest figures from the FBI. About 52 percent of those were motivated by race, ethnicity, or ancestry, the FBI data shows.