A 10-Year-Old Sent One of Trump’s Most Loyal Republicans a Homework Letter — What She Fired Back Has People Calling It the Most Unhinged Thing They’ve Ever Read

A mother is outraged with a North Carolina congresswoman who attacked her 10-year-old son in response to a letter he wrote as part of a homework assignment.

Christian Mango, 10, said he received a letter from Rep. Virginia Foxx on Monday.

Rep. Virginia Foxx is under fire after responding to a 10-year-old’s homework assignment. (Credit: WGHP/Forbes Video Screengrab)

“I could understand half of it. But not all of it,” he told the reporter with WGHP.

His mother, Emily Mango, said the reply from Foxx was in response to an assignment her son’s teacher at Canterbury School in Greensboro gave him in April.

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“Christian and his class wrote a persuasive essay of their choosing,” she told WGHP. “They mailed it off to a representative, a CEO, whoever the decision maker was, to be influential in their persuasive essay points.”

In his letter, Christian explained why a tax rebate for electric vehicles would benefit drivers, WGHP reported.

“They’re better than normal cars. They’re better for the environment. They pay less. And there’s no gas.”

Weeks later, Christian’s school received the letter from the congresswoman. Aside from citing several sources from the Wall Street Journal and Fox News, Foxx also attacked Christian’s teacher.

“Please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you,” the 82-year-old politician wrote to the 10-year-old. “While I will never be able to know, my guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience to help you learn to think, as they are too interested in indoctrinating you. How sad.”

Most of the letter follows a similar cadence to President Donald Trump’s social media posts, using words to convey concern and urgency.

The Repulican congresswoman has been described by USA Today as a “fervent supporter” of Trump since his first ran for office.

Foxx’s unwavering loyalty to Trump and Republican leadership has only elevated her influence inside the party, a strategy that paid off in 2025 when Speaker Mike Johnson appointed her chairwoman of the powerful House Rules Committee.

In her response to Christian, Foxx also went on a rant about the national debt, telling the 10-year-old he and his classmates are responsible for paying it.

“2038 is only 12 years away, and YOU and your classmates will be responsible for that debt,” she wrote.

As of mid-May, the total U.S. gross national debt is near $39 trillion and growing rapidly, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

People online had mixed feelings about Foxx’s letter to Christian.

“I don’t want to be too uncharitable here, but I’m pretty sure an 80-year-old writing a hate letter to a 4th grader is more a sign of being propagandized than support for an electric vehicle tax credit,” Joshua Reed Eakle wrote on X.

A 10-year-old wrote MAGA Congresswoman Virginia Foxx for a school project.



He chose to write about an electric vehicle tax credit. Something he thought was good for the environment.



Virginia responded by attacking him and his teacher for being propagandized.



Her words: “your… pic.twitter.com/B1MbmuTHkk — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) May 13, 2026

“His next project should be sending her the letter back as an example for why term limits are needed for octogenarians who have served 11 terms,” @christinelu added.

“Bro, he’s a little kid doing his civics homework. I’ve had to do this project so many times. When I was 10, I think I wrote Elizabeth Warren about climate change, and when I was 14, I wrote Katherine Clark about gun violence. Kid genuinely had a good idea and wanted to do good,” wrote Cheyenne Horowitz.

“Please take a minute to realize what this is about. A 10-year-old. A 10-YEAR-OLD is supposedly writing to a politician about f—king tax credits? When I was a 4th grader, we didn’t even know what the word ‘taxes’ even fully entailed. You really believe HE knows? I call bulls—t,” @sheevypalpatiny said.

“Sounds more like she attacked the teacher for propagandizing the students and tried to set the kid straight. Twisting facts…sounds like you are propagandized,” Justin Case wrote on X.

Foxx is seeking re-election for a whopping 12th term in Congress. She is endorsed by Trump.

“A close read of the letter from Rep. Foxx coupled with an understanding of Rep. Foxx’s record of holding educational systems to account, simply reveals a concern for indoctrination stemming from those responsible for educating students,” a spokesperson for her office told the New York Post. “The motives of the individual student who wrote the letter to Rep. Foxx were never being impugned — not in the slightest.”

Atlanta Black Star called Foxx’s office to learn more about why the congresswoman included some of that information in her response to a 10-year-old. We have yet to hear back.