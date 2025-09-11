‘Stupid F–ing Monkeys’: White Man Goes On Crazed Racist Rant Over Two Black Teenagers Selling Candy for Church Charity

Two Black teens raising money for their church were subjected to a profanity-laced meltdown by a white man who called them “stupid f-cking monkeys” and hurled the N-word. The trigger? The teens told him, “God bless you.”

A video of the jarring incident appeared on TikTok on Sept. 10, and commenters are convinced the man “lost his mind,” likening him to the cartoonish “Tasmanian devil when he kicks up dust.”

The heated exchange began when the teens approached the man to purchase chocolate for a fundraiser in the parking lot of a Bob Evans restaurant in Brownville, Indiana.

“I said God bless you on a great day. And you said, ‘Get the f-ck away from my family,’” one teen told the man, who was much larger than the boys. Between wildly cursing and threatening violence, the man screamed several foul and degrading words, all while his own child looked on from the parking lot.

PLEASE track this guy down! This just happened in my home town. So sad!! It's heartbreaking. They poor kids were just out selling chocolate for their church! Help us find the kids too, so we can buy all the candy bars & help the church!! There has to be some sort of consequences for his actions!!!! These are kids he was talking to!!

“Get the f–k on down the road, dude. You’re selling candy for drugs, fool,” he yelled, but when that insult didn’t stick, he accused the boys of carrying guns while challenging them to a fistfight. The teens didn’t take the bait, but the man would not let up and reignited the confrontation several times, ordering them to “go on down under the bridge.” He referred to the boys as “nappy ass heads,” and in a bizarre turn, even defended his pronunciation of the N-word.

“I don’t care, if you all mother–kers b–ch if it’s ‘a’ or hard ‘r’” he yelled.

“I said God bless you and you give me all this extra sh-t” responded the shocked teen, who almost lost his cool when he was approached yet again by the man.

“If you touch me, I swear to God, n-word’s gonna go up in the motherf–ker!” Luckily, the boys managed to get away unharmed. Most commenters worried for the teens, but a few joked that there would be no contest if a fight broke out. “Throw hands? He’s outta breath standing up,” remarked one.

“The adult was very wrong in this situation,” said one, and others agreed. “Wow, he is a despicable, racist human being. And unfortunately, he will raise his kids to be racists just like him.”