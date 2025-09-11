‘You are a Karen!’: White Woman Spits on Black Neighbor in Parking Dispute Before Playing the Victim, But Viral Video Shows the Truth

A heated argument over the parking spot went left when one woman did the unthinkable.

A viral video shows a white woman arguing with a woman off-camera, who appears to be Black, about who has the right to park in a particular spot before things took a dramatic turn.

A woman was caught on video confronting Black neighbor. (Photo: Instagram/karengonekrazy)

“She doesn’t need to park here,” the white driver says.

“I don’t know. Look, she’s on the yellow line. I’m on the yellow line,” the Black woman says.

“Slim, go over there,” the Black woman says to a bystander. “What do you see? Both of us parked on the yellow line, but because she lives here, exactly. You’re not supposed to park here either, but because she lives there.”

“Don’t park here! Don’t park up against my car,” the white woman says.

“Please stay six feet away, coronavirus,” the Black woman says as the irate driver charges at her. “You are a Karen.”

That’s when the white woman spits in her face, and she immediately shoves her away, causing the white woman to tumble.

“Back away! She’s spitting my face,” the person recording said. “You saw that! I got you on camera, I got you on camera. I did not spit in your face. I got you, you’re a b—ch! You spit in my face, you spit in my face. Six feet away!”

“I’m calling the cops,” the white woman says after denying that she had expectorated in her direction.

“She went from aggressive to victim so quick,” one viewer wrote.

“Call the cops, I got it on camera,” said the Black woman. “I got it on camera. I got it on camera. You want me to call the cops? Call the cops, I got it on camera. You saw her come in my face?”

“Almost knocked that privilege right out of her. Nice job!” said one viewer. “If you spit on someone you deserve to get rocked,” wrote another.

