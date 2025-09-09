‘Gayle Looking Thicc’: Gayle King Turns Heads in a Fitted Dress, But Fans Zero In on Something She Probably Didn’t Expect

At 70, Gayle King continues to defy expectations and capture hearts across social media.

The “CBS Mornings” co-host has once again become the center of internet attention, but this time it’s not for her groundbreaking journalism or famous friendship with Oprah Winfrey. Instead, a new clip has fans zooming in after King lit up social media with a body reveal that left everyone stunned.

Gayle King’s curve-hugging red dress in a viral dance video with tennis star Taylor Townsend has social media praising the 69-year-old journalist’s stunning figure. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The veteran broadcaster joined tennis star Taylor Townsend in a playful dance moment that quickly went viral after being posted on Monday, Sept. 8. Townsend was fresh off a dramatic run at the U.S. Open that saw her reach the fourth round in women’s singles and the final in women’s doubles.

Gayle King Sends a ‘Million Suitors’ Over the Edge In New Video Flaunting Her Curves Months After Sports Illustrated Cover

In the clip, King wore a curve-hugging red dress that perfectly showcased her figure while she danced alongside Townsend in what appeared to be a spontaneous, joyful celebration. The video captured the impressive silhouette that had viewers doing double takes and flooding the comment sections with admiration.

Taylor’s 336K followers wasted no time expressing their amazement at King’s appearance.

“Gayle looking good in that red,” one enthusiastic fan commented, while another chimed in with “Gayle looking thicc, okay!”

The responses kept pouring in with one particularly surprised viewer writing, “Damn Gayle I didn’t realize you had those Chips like dat. whats really going on?”

Another fan simply declared, “Gayle body is tea.”

King’s impressive physique didn’t happen overnight, and she’s been refreshingly open about her health journey over the years. The media personality has candidly discussed her weight fluctuations and various approaches to maintaining her wellness.

According to People, she turned to Weight Watchers multiple times throughout her life, the same program her best friend Oprah championed for nearly a decade.

During a 2016 CBS News segment, King explained the program’s appeal, “You don’t have to deprive yourself. That’s what I think is the beauty. You can decide how you want to use your points.”

At that time, she had successfully lost 25 pounds and was motivated by specific goals.

However, King has acknowledged that maintaining her weight became more challenging as she aged, particularly after menopause.

“When you go through menopause, it is hard to lose weight,” she admitted in 2016. Despite the difficulties, she emphasized that finding the right approach requires patience and persistence. By 2024, she told TMZ that while she was no longer actively using Weight Watchers, the program had been part of her “whole life,” though she stressed that “everybody has to figure out what works for them.”

Around this same time, her bestie Oprah had also stopped working with the weight-loss food company.

King’s confidence and stunning appearance reached new heights when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Swimsuit Issue, making her debut at 69 years old.

This achievement has become part of a cherished annual tradition she shares with her niece Mekenzye, who has been recreating Sports Illustrated poses with her aunt since 2017, according to Oprah Daily.

Their yearly vacation ritual of capturing swimsuit photos has taken them to beautiful locations, including a recent trip to Cancun, Mexico, for Thanksgiving 2024. Some observers even suggested that King outdid her niece in their playful December photo shoot featuring floral tops and red bottoms.

The Sports Illustrated opportunity initially seemed too good to be true for King, who thought she was being pranked when she received the call. She never imagined joining the ranks of cover models like Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, or Beyoncé. Preparing for the shoot, King didn’t follow any extreme diet or rigorous workout routine. Instead, she enjoyed her favorite meal before the shoot, including a cheeseburger, after the magazine’s editor-in-chief assured her not to change anything about her routine.

King’s children, Kirby and William Jr., along with their “auntie Oprah,” enthusiastically supported her decision to participate in the swimsuit issue. Both of her adult children separately told her, “Mom, this is really cool. We’re very proud of you.”

Their encouragement proved crucial in King’s decision-making process, as she admitted that any hesitation from her family would have given her pause.

Gayle King’s ex-husband, William Bumpus, praises her ‘fantastic’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover: ‘My teenage fantasy’ https://t.co/5GFwUm9Wmv pic.twitter.com/iQ5sqPnArK — Page Six (@PageSix) May 19, 2024

Even King’s ex-husband, William Bumpus, couldn’t help but express his admiration for his former wife’s achievement. The retired attorney told Page Six that seeing his ex-wife as a Sports Illustrated model fulfilled a “teenage fantasy,” adding, “WOW! Bravo to you Gayle … You Look Fantastic!”

King’s recent viral moment with Taylor Townsend proves that her newfound confidence continues to captivate audiences well beyond her Sports Illustrated debut.