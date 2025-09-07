‘WTH Is Going On?’: MAGA Can’t Figure Out If Trump Just Sold Them Out or Has a Master Plan After Zooming In On a Dinner Guest They Swore Was His Enemy

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted Silicon Valley tech titans at the White House Thursday for an exclusive feast that immediately sparked a frenzy of MAGA conspiracy theories about Trump’s true motives behind the intimate affair.

The Trumps were seated between Meta founder Mark Zuckerburg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with Google’s Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai and OpenAI founder Sam Altman in attendance. One noticeale absence was the world’s richest man and the brains behind Space X and Tesla, Elon Musk, was nowhere to be found.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host tech leaders for a dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

But one particular guest drew the ire of Trump’s supporters. Billionaire Bill Gates with all his “good” deeds over the last several decades did nothing to soothe the MAGA fury.

Through his Gates Foundation, the tech titan has dumped billions of dollars into COVID-19 vaccine research and development and even competed with Musk as one of the biggest donors during the 2024 presdiential election with a $40 million donation to Kamala Harris’s campaign.

It was all for naught as it concerns conservatives and specifically MAGA.

The pushback was palpable on social media. Starbuck said on X, “It’s infuriating to see Bill Gates at the White House in a position of honor. I want a future where we stop giving power to evil people like Gates. He’s a globalist who hates the America First ideology. His God complex deserves nothing but contempt.”

Another added, “I’m not a fan of Bill Gates at all, like most of you aren’t. Elon Musk should be at the White House tonight. Without him, without X, without free speech, non of this happens.”

Musk said on social media that he “was invited, but unfortunately could not attend,” however, it’s no secret Musk has become persona non grata at the White House after a very public and bitter falling-out with Trump in May.

I was invited, but unfortunately could not attend. A representative of mine will be there. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2025

Trump’s been making money off the presidency since day one but his family just outdid themselves, earning $5 billion this week after launching their latest cryptocurrency venture. The crypto business he co-founded with his sons last year, World Liberty Financial, is now trading publicly.

And he just made tech jubilant earlier this year when he dismantled former President Joe Biden’s restrictions on artificial intelligence.

The tech dinner as a whole sparked a furious MAGA frenzy with wild speculation and comments on Trump’s true motive for the assembly. As his actions was apparently too difficult for them to comprehend.

“I love Trump but he has loyalty issues! He’s sitting there talking with evil Bill gates about vaccines again, WTH is going on😨,” Marly posted on X.

This is so sickening to watch 😶 — Barbara (@bat52301) September 5, 2025

“He knows what he’s doing.. He’s definitely up to something. Have you ever watched Judge Judy literally walk someone into a trap? I think it’s like that. 😀” NayNay surmised while trying to reassure the group.

“TRUMP selling us ALL out,” MD shot back unconvinced. Another pleaded for him to “give it time.”

“This is so sickening to watch,” another X user posted.

Another added, “Mark Zuckerberg is a traitor to the American people and screw bill gates because these people hate Donald Trump so why are they sitting with him ? i agree with Donald but i don’t agree with this at all.

Still holding out hope that Trump isn’t doing what he’s always done to enrich himself, the believers convinced themselves he has a great plan in the works.

“While I’m not thrilled about this development, Trump is waaayyyy smarter than that. He knows what’s up and I don’t see him falling for any of their BS. Keep your enemies close and all that. He’ll use them for whatever he needs them for then he moves on,” added Michelle.

The wrong timeline started in 2015. The "Trump Show" has always been political theater to subvert the Republican party. That's hard for MAGA cultists to swallow, but Trump is just another Jew-owned puppet serving Israel and their fellow Jewish supremacists. — Northern Sage (@NorthernAnon_) September 5, 2025

At least one person offered a different take. “The wrong timeline started in 2015. The ‘Trump Show’ has always been political theater to subvert the Republican party. That’s hard for MAGA cultists to swallow…,” Northern Sage stated.

The guests however had nothing but praise for their dear leader at the White House dinner and Trump returned the favor, kicking off the meal with praise of his own.

“It’s an honor to be here with this group of people. They’re leading a revolution in business and in genius and in every other word I think you could imagine,” Trump said gushingly.

Melania Trump got in on the action earlier in the day, hosting a White House event on AI and proclaiming, “The robots are here. Our future is no longer science fiction.”

Mrs. Trump, pivoting from her “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign during her husband’s first term, is now leading a taskforce on AI and childhood education, and as The Guardian phrased it, focusing on the “best bots for tots.”