‘Both Wanted Him Out’: Demi Moore Shocked Fans with Message to Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma After Critics Slammed the Decision to Move Him Out of the House

Demi Moore is publicly supporting Bruce Willis’ current wife Emma Heming Willis as she handles the actor’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. The actress appeared on “The Oprah Podcast” alongside Emma to discuss the caregiving challenges the family has faced since Bruce’s condition was revealed.

Moore, who divorced Bruce in 2000 but remains close to the family, acknowledged the difficult position Emma has been placed in as the primary caregiver.

Demi Moore publicly defended Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis against criticism over her caregiving decisions as the actor battles frontotemporal dementia

The two women appeared together as part of promoting Emma’s upcoming book about her caregiving experience, scheduled for release on Sept. 9.

“Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position,” Moore said on the podcast.

Adding, “So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves. If they don’t put that time into making sure that they’re OK, then they can’t show up for anyone else.”

The Academy Award nominee praised Emma’s handling of Bruce’s condition, which progressed from an initial aphasia diagnosis in 2022 to frontotemporal dementia in 2023. The disease has significantly impacted the 70-year-old actor, who no longer speaks and requires specialized care.

“I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman,” Moore explained. “There’s no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go, and I really think she’s done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She’s had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this.”

Emma’s caregiving decisions and Demi’s support of her have drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Supportive comments included one person writing, “Yo, in the end, it’s all about support, right? Gotta stick together in tough times. Respect, Demi!”

One user noted, “She has been a big help to Emma which I think is great as well as the older kids. They understand more than Emma’s kids do. They can actually help while Emma focuses on her kids.”

However, criticism has also emerged.

One harsh comment stated, “Demi divorced Bruce! So she does not know what compassion is to speak or recognize about how Emma handles the Actor’s medical issues.”

Another added, “Now, both Demi and Emma are teaming up faking show. If there is compassion in both women, both should learn how to do the care-taking of Bruce, instead, of putting him in nursing home. There is a family team ( Demi, Emma, and 5 daughters) who can do all the physical caring, body cleaning, nutrition therapy, and educational rehabilitation of Bruce by learning from licensed professionals and doctors, instead of letting strangers take care of him and his dirty laundry. Shame!”

Another negative comment claimed, “They both wanted him out of the house. Lots of common ground there, I guess.”

Frontotemporal dementia attacks brain areas controlling language and personality while typically leaving mobility intact. Bruce now lives in a one-story home with round-the-clock care, separate from Emma and their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. Emma says she joins him for breakfast and dinner regularly.

Emma has faced particular criticism for the decision to move Bruce into specialized care. She addressed the backlash directly, referencing a section in her book titled “Opinion Versus Experience.”

The care provider stated, “The truth is, the opinions are so loud and noisy, but if they don’t have the experience, they don’t get a say — and they definitely don’t get a vote.”

The blended Willis family has remained united throughout Bruce’s illness. His daughters from his marriage to Demi — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah —have supported Emma’s efforts. Moore continues providing updates about Bruce’s condition at public events, describing him as “stable.”

One supportive social media comment reflected many fans’ feelings: “Personally I think it’s wonderful that they are one united family. Those who criticism a caregiver’s choices can suck lemons.”

During the podcast, Moore shared her perspective on adapting to Bruce’s changed condition.

“It’s hard to see somebody who was so vibrant and strong and so directed shift into this other parts of themself,” she said. “It’s so important just to meet them where they’re at. Don’t have an expectation of them needing to be who they were or who you want them to be.”

The “Ghost” actress emphasized staying present rather than dwelling on what has been lost. “If you replay where it was and what you’ve lost, it only creates anxiety and grief,” she noted. “And so when you stay present, there is so much, and there’s still so much of him there.”

Emma’s book “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path” details her experience navigating Bruce’s diagnosis and the family’s adjustment to their new reality. The memoir aims to guide other caregivers facing similar challenges.

Demi Moore thinks the book is needed, and her compassion for her ex-husband’s wife demonstrates how the Willis family has maintained unity despite the challenges posed by Bruce’s progressive illness and the public scrutiny surrounding their caregiving decisions.