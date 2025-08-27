‘Hope She Gets Nothing’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Sparks Outrage After Shocking Update on His Care Contradicts What She Said Before 

Bruce Willis has been living a new normal since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, a language disorder, in 2022.

The actor no longer speaks and is seldom seen in public with caregivers. Updates often come from his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, in the form of heartfelt Instagram posts.

Now, in an in-depth interview with Diane Sawyer, Emma Hemming Willis, his current wife, has revealed shocking details about navigating his health challenges and the tough decision she has made as his caregiver.

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Hemming Willis, reveals the actor no longer lives in their home with small daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. (Photo: Emmahemmingwillis/Instagram.

Bruce, 70, and Emma, 47, married in 2009. The couple shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

During the “Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey” taping, the author recalled first noticing subtle changes in his behavior. She said the “Die Hard” star “felt a little removed, a little cold, not like Bruce, who is very warm and affectionate.”

Before his diagnosis, she contemplated, “‘How can I remain in a marriage that doesn’t feel like what we had?’” But after learning of his condition, she did an overhaul of their lives, which included halting playdates and sleepovers at their home. “I isolated our whole family, and that was by design… That was a hard time,” she said.

Among “one of the hardest decisions” she made was moving Bruce into a one-story home, where he receives 24/7 care.

Emma shared that she always joins him for breakfast and dinner. Her admission, though, was met with mixed reactions from those who believe the living arrangement is “selfish and kinda heartless.”

“She could easily section off a part of the house just for Bruce, have it sound-proofed and also adapt it to his medical needs. He shouldn’t be isolated from his children,” argued one person in the comments section of People magazine’s article about Emma’s revelations. Others claimed Bruce is being “exploited.”

“Why can’t he just be left alone. Why all the interviews. She has enough money,” a naysayer quipped. Another said, “So he’s living away from his daughters and wife? What cruel wife would do this to him?”

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma breaks down in tears while opening up about his dementia battle and still seeing flashes of his personality. pic.twitter.com/aO0wMfpkZf — ExtraTV (@extratv) August 26, 2025

A fourth commenter simply remarked, “Disgusting cling to relevance for his wife. I hope she gets nothing at all in the will.

Emma, however, has become recognized as an FTD activist. Her forthcoming book, “The Unexpected Journey,” delves into her being a caregiver navigating Bruce’s dementia. It hits shelves on Sept. 9.