‘She Regrets Not Divorcing Him’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Slams Critics Offering Their ‘Two Cents’ After Controversial Move Amid Actor’s Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, is fighting back against a wave of criticism after making the heartbreaking decision to move her husband into a specialized care facility as he battles frontotemporal dementia.

The former British-American model has become an unexpected target for online judgment, with fans of the actor slamming her candid revelations about the Hollywood icon’s living arrangements and her role as his primary advocate during his devastating health journey.

Emma Heming Willis defends moving her husband, Bruce Willis, to a separate care home amid dementia battle. (Photo: emmahemingwillis/Instagram)

The controversy erupted following the premiere of a joint ABC special with Diane Sawyer titled “Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey,” where Emma opened up about relocating the 70-year-old actor to a one-story residence away from their primary home.

She explained that Bruce now lives with a dedicated care team. The arrangement, she insisted, was what Bruce would have wanted for their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, whom she brings over to visit regularly for meals and family time.

Emma then fired back at the backlash head-on in an Instagram post, acknowledging that sharing “intimate information” about their story would create “two camps,” those with opinions versus those with actual caregiving experience.

The timing of her openness coincides with the upcoming release of her memoir “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,” scheduled to hit shelves Sept. 9. The book promises to delve deeper into her experience as a caregiver while Bruce battles his progressive brain deterioration.

She said after watching the Diane Sawyer special, she revisited a section in her book, titled “Opinion Versus Experience,” hitting back at people judging what she believes was the right decision for her family.

“They shouldn’t offer their two cents, and you shouldn’t pay them any mind,” she said, crediting her therapist for the advice. “The truth is, the opinions are so loud and noisy, but if they don’t have the experience, they don’t get a say — and they definitely don’t get a vote.”

Bruce’s wife emphasized that too often, caregivers face unfair judgment from people who haven’t walked in their shoes. Her goal in speaking publicly, she explained, was to create connection and validation for others navigating similar journeys.

Daily Mail readers had mixed reactions to the revelation, with some showing understanding while others expressed harsh judgment.

“Dementia is heartless and cruel. No one should judge Emma until they have walked a mile in her shoes,” one reader commented.

Another defended Emma’s choice, writing, “She has to protect her children. People who have never had to deal with someone with frontaltemporal dementia have no idea of the challenges and should keep quiet.”

However, not all responses were supportive.

One particularly cutting comment suggested, “She probably regrets not divorcing him long time ago. Now, she acts and sounds like she is stuck with him, hence all the whining and complaining.”

The criticism intensified with many questioning her motives, claiming “she is exploiting his condition.”

Another fan accused her of ulterior motives: “Just calling out, Emma is just playing victim and hero at the same time with HIS millions sheesh. For all we know, she’s busy signing autographs to promote her book while she hasn’t seen her kids in weeks since they are also with professional babysitters.”

Bruce’s extended family has shown support for Emma’s efforts. His daughter Tallulah, from his marriage to Demi Moore, jumped into the comments section of Emma’s Instagram post, expressing love and gratitude for her stepmother’s dedication. The blended family has maintained unity throughout this challenging period.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore has continued providing updates about Bruce’s condition at public events. At the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival in October, she described him as “stable” while acknowledging the reality of the disease. Her consistent updates have kept fans informed about the actor’s journey, though some prefer hearing directly from Emma as his current wife.

Bruce’s health struggles began publicly in 2022 when he withdrew from Hollywood following an aphasia diagnosis, which affects language abilities. In 2023, his family announced his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a cruel disease that attacks the brain’s areas controlling language and personality while leaving mobility largely intact.

The “Die Hard” star’s situation represents the complex reality many families face when dealing with dementia — balancing personal needs, children’s wellbeing, and professional care requirements. Emma’s decision to create a separate care environment while maintaining family connection reflects the difficult choices caregivers must make.