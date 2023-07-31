‘My Suggestion to a Jealous Hater of Cardi B Is to Stay Home’: Woman Learns the Hard Way That Cardi B Doesn’t Play, Rapper Throws Mic at ‘Jealous’ Fan After She Tosses Drink

Fans may not know this about Bronx bombshell Cardi B, but when it is up it is stuck.

During her Saturday, July 29, performance in Las Vegas, Cardi B had to stop her show to deal with an unruly female concertgoer who threw a drink at her while she was singing “Bodak Yellow ” at Drai’s Beachclub.

Cardi B. (Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram)

Visibly surprised and shocked in disbelief, Cardi hurled her microphone at the woman who tossed the drink at her.

Someone captured the video and Cardi reposted it on her Twitter with a link to her new single “Jealousy,” with her husband Offset. She captioned, “Jealous #ss B##ch!”

Immediately after the Grammy Award winner pitched the microphone at the woman security stepped in to handle the situation,

The femcee was enraged, mouthing her anger from the stage. After the microphone was returned to her, the show continued.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any charges were filed against the audience member.

What was not unclear is that Cardi’s fans were riding with her 100 percent, noting that their favorite rapstress is about her business.

“Idk how to explain it but cardi makes me feel safe.”

“If s##t goes down when the world ends u need cardi on ur side.”

Some shifted the focus on to the security detail, wondering if they were even paying attention.

“Please get those security guards to wake up! Even after you got attacked they just stood there and looked on.”

Others wondered what was the purpose of the person violating the artist.

“If A PERSON is not A fan of CARDIB then my suggestion to A jealous hater of CARDIB is to stay HOME.”

This was not the only mic drop that Cardi did over the weekend.

A TikTok video from the night before the incident at Drai’s Beachclub shows Cardi throwing a microphone at the DJ at Drai’s nightclub. He got rocked with the microphone because he repeatedly cut her off during her performance.

There’s no word on whether charges were leveled against the star.