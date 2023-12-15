‘You Really Been Doin’ Me Dirty’: Cardi B Breaks Down In Tears During Explosive Profanity-Laced Rant Directed at Estranged Husband Offset

After declaring this week that she is a single woman, Cardi B added more fuel to her separation drama as she went ballistic on Offset during a cross-platform social media rant recently.

On Dec. 15, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to X to issue a warning to her estranged husband a day after his 32nd birthday. “[Offset] you a b—h a-s nikka and trust me imma f—kin’ take it there,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, adding, “Mutukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi B (left) calls out Offset (right) on her social media. (Photos: @iamcardib/Instagram, @offsetyrn/Instagram)

The “Be Careful” rapper then took her rant to Instagram Live where she continued the conversation.

“You will f—kin’ talk to a n—a, and a mothaf—ka will play in yo’ f—kin face. In yo’ f—kin face, over and over,” said Cardi.

Though she didn’t say Offset’s name, she told fans, “this motherf—ker really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident.”

Cardi went on to insinuate that Offset did something to purposely trigger her the night before while she was home in her depressive state.

“I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you,” the rapper said as she started to grow more and more emotional. “You been f—kin’ feeling yourself, you b—h a-s n—a, because of your b—h a-s album and s—t. And you really been f—kin’ doin’ me dirty after so many f—kin’ years that I motherf—kin’ helped your a-s!”

“Not even a f—n thank you that I got from your b—h a-s,” the rapper screamed through tears.

The viral clip of Cardi’s tirade ends with the rapper saying that she had to take the situation to the internet because her husband doesn’t take it seriously when she speaks to him in person.

Cardi B goes off on Offset on Instagram live pic.twitter.com/GJVjiyzCzC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 15, 2023

The estranged couple met each other in 2017 and wed the same year. Since then, Cardi and Offset have had a very public yet tumultuous relationship filled with highs and lows. It has been well-documented that almost annually since they got together, Offset has been accused of cheating on his wife.

In 2020, Cardi filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but it was later dropped after Offset won her back. Some fans believe this may be another one of those situations, as the former Migos member has a history of pulling off public gestures to get back in Cardi’s good graces. One fan said, “She needa play this over and over again till she really done cuz chiiiii I just see her going RIGHT BACK to him.”

Others hope that the six-year relationship might actually be over as one person said, “Heard the pain in her voice, we give men so many tries and they will use and take everything. It’s time to leave, girl, can’t let anyone take you there.” Some just felt bad for Cardi, saying, “She sounds so broken.”

She sounds so broken https://t.co/cGKwche2N3 — Lady B. 🇲🇲 (@KBUdeogu) December 15, 2023

Not everyone was as sympathetic to Cardi’s situation. Her archrival Nicki Minaj seemingly jumped in to kick the rapper while she was down by posting a 2004 paparazzi picture of Michael Jackson leaning out of a van. Fans took this as a shot at Cardi because of Offset’s affinity for Jackson, as seen in his “Fan” video, “Set It Off” album cover, and recent appearances on stage and red carpets.

Cardi seemingly shot back at Minaj on X, saying, “Take your man to a park and leave me the f—k alone!”

She issued a final warning, reminding agitators that today was not the day to play with her, “I’m really 100… today is not the day,” she posted.