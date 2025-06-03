‘I Do Want to be Married’: Torrei Hart Takes a Jab at Ex-Husband Kevin Hart, Claims She Upgraded with Her New Man Years After Their Divorce

Love has found its way back into Torrei Hart’s life, but the idea of saying “I do” again still gives her pause.

The actress, comedian, and outspoken ex-wife of Kevin Hart, is opening up about her new relationship — and why she’s not ready to walk down the aisle just yet.

Torrei Hart says she's in love with a new man but carries emotional scars from the way her marriage to Kevin Hart ended.



On a recent episode of her YouTube show “Brutally Honest with Torrei Hart,” the mother of two shared that she’s dating a new man and is happily in love. Her revelation came during a conversation with viral star Big Sexy.

When asked if she had someone special, Torrei replied, “I do.”

She didn’t reveal his name but described her new man as a visual artist and someone who was not as famous as her ex.

“Umm, he’s a painter,” she said. “[He makes] Murals. He designs, he creates.”

When pressed about whether she’s in love, her response was swift: “I am.”

But the conversation turned more vulnerable when the subject of marriage came up. Torrei admitted she and her boyfriend have talked about tying the knot, but she’s unsure if she’s ready to take that step again.

“We’ve had the conversation, umm, but I don’t know,” she said.

That uncertainty is rooted in her painful past, specifically her divorce from the “Jumanji” star. Big Sexy specifically asked her if she was “scared of marriage,” Torrei was direct and honest but clarified that she’s not against marriage altogether.

“I am scared of marriage,” she said, adding, “I do want to be married. I’m just scared of it.”

Part of her fear, according to the “Super Turnt” actress is connected to how her relationship with Hart fell apart.

“The first one ended in a divorce,” Torrei explained to her guest.

As she scrambled to get out of the conversation, she said that she most likely dealing with “some trauma to get over” before committing to another person that way.

Slowly, she is inching away from her stance of just two years ago, when she appeared on “The Culture Club.” Torrei and Kevin divorced in 2011 after eight years of marriage. The couple welcomed two children, a daughter named Heaven and a son, Hendrix.

While the “Soul Plane” actor went on to marry his current wife, Eniko, with whom he also shares two kids. However, Torrei has yet to remarry or be in a public relationship.

Back in 2022, she was adamant, “I just don’t see myself getting married anytime soon.”

Things have changed and so has her taste. In her recent interview, Torrei also revealed that her current relationship looks very different from her past. Physically, her new man is a contrast to her ex.

“It’s definitely different. He’s tall, number one,” she said, a detail many took note of, considering Kevin Hart is generously listed as 5 feet 5.

Financially, the new boyfriend may not match Kevin’s reputed $450 million net worth, but Torrei hinted that he still meets her standards and brings in some good money.

In previous interviews, Torrei has expressed that her views on love and marriage have evolved over the years. She married Kevin Hart when she was just 24, guided by the long-lasting relationship of her parents. She wanted to be like them.

“My parents, they got married young. They’ve been married 50-something years. They’re still married, so in my mind, I was like, ‘Ohh, that’s me. I got to be like them,'” she said.

But hindsight offered her new clarity, admitting, “I see I wasn’t ready to be married.”

Now in her 40s, Torrei is focused on living life for herself. After years of sacrificing for her marriage and raising two children, she’s embracing a chapter of personal freedom.

“I got married young, so I feel like my 20s … I was robbed of my 20s and so I’m kind of living my life reversed,” she explained. “I’m doing a lot of things now that I wish I would have done when I was younger because I sacrificed for my ex-husband, then I had kids. I sacrificed for my kids, so now is my time.”

Even as she embraces love again, Torrei is cautious about making long-term commitments. Since her divorce, she revealed she’s had two marriage proposals, but neither has resulted in a second trip down the aisle.

So now she finds herself at love’s crossroads. While she wasn’t expecting to be in love again, it seems that is where she is. And with a new show, a new relationship, and a fresh outlook on life, the future feels wide open.