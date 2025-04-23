‘Without Us, There’s No Them’: Torrei Hart Takes Credit for Contributing to Kevin Hart’s Success In Debut Podcast with CeeLo Green’s Ex-Wife

Comedian Torrei Hart, 47, has always boasted about her role in helping her ex-husband Kevin Hart, 45, rise to megastar status.

The former couple wed in 2003 and divorced after nearly years of marriage. During the marriage, the two stand-up comics welcomed a daughter, now-20-year-old Heaven Leigh, and a son, Hendrix, who is 17.

Torrei opened up about their past together during the debut episode of her “Brutally Honest” podcast on April 23 with former “Atlanta Exes” reality show co-star, Christina Johnson, as a guest.

She previously claimed that Kevin cheated on her numerous times including with his current wife, Eniko Parrish.

He and Eniko began dating in 2009, despite his first divorce not being final until November 2011. They got engaged and tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first son child, son, Kenzo Hart, the following year. Three years later, Kevin admitted to cheating on Eniko while she was pregnant with their daughter, Kaori Hart, born in September 2020.

While married to Eniko, Kevin has produced over 10 comedy specials in addition to starring in popular film franchises such “Ride Along” and “Jumanji.”

Still, Torrei believes Kevin Hart wouldn’t have achieved his success without her — from writing his early jokes to being the inspiration behind much of his material.

“We built those little n—-s,” Torrei said about Kevin and Johnson’s ex-husband, musician CeeLo Green.

Keeping it real! Torrei Hart, ex-wife of comedian Kevin Hart, rocks her famous ex's last name because, as she puts it, 'it's mine, first of all.' A decade after their divorce, she's owning her identity. pic.twitter.com/OmYdeu7N6g — Etiquette Queen (@TheChesslegacy) January 21, 2024

Johnson married the Goodie Mob rapper in 2000 and divorced him in 2005. They share a son named Kingston and Green serves as an active stepfather to her two older daughters. She too shares the same sentiment as Hart.

The two ex-wives burst out laughing before Johnson chimed in, “We grew with them.”

Torrei continued, “I ain’t gonna say we built them, but we were a big factor in their success, and that is perfectly OK, because without them, there’s no us, honestly. And without us, there’s no them. It’s the truth.”

“Where we are, what we come through with the shows… But in order to even get recognized by them, we were dope already,” Christina proclaimed. “So without them, that’s some bulls–t. With who we are, that’s who we became.”

Both women appreciated having “beautiful” and “superstar” children with their former husbands. Christina also acknowledged being “blessed” for her time with CeeLo and claimed she influenced his life and music.

Torrei posted a trailer for the “Brutally Honest” interview with Johnson on her Instagram account. The Philadelphia-area native shared remarks about the promotional snippet for the Urban One Podcast Network presentation.

Johnson left a comment on Torrei’s post that read, “A TIME was had!!! Thank you so much for having me, friend, [Torrei Hart!!] I love you. Blessings on your new venture!! I’m watching every episode!!”

Other Instagram commenters voiced their opinions about Torrei and Christina linking up to spill tea about their personal lives. One person stated, “Brutally honest!!! I’m waiting for this.”

Likewise, a second Instagram user expressed, “Well, that was brutally honest… Congratulations.” Another commenter was excited for the “Atlanta Exes” cast members coming back together, writing, “Awww reunited.”

Johnson also promoted her appearance on Torrei’s podcast on Instagram. One of her followers commented, “You are speaking the truth! That shakti energy! Cleansing old energy is the only way to invite new energy in. It’s the way of a LADY.”

Additionally, another fan said, “See this conversation is for grown folk so all y’all little youngsters need to back up and sit down and learn something! [Christina Johnson,] gurrrrrlllllll you always vibe the truth!! I love it!!”

VH1’s “Atlanta Exes” ran for one season in 2014. The “Hollywood Exes” spinoff also starred singer Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Raymond, retired NFL player Ray Buchanan’s ex-wife Sheree Buchanan, and Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw.

Despite the infidelity allegations, Torrei and Kevin managed to amicably co-parent Heaven and Hendrix. Furthermore, Eniko embraced being a stepmother to her husband’s two oldest children.

Torrei’s loyalty to her kids’ father came into question in January 2024. After outspoken comedian Katt Williams slammed Kevin during his internet-breaking appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Torrei accepted being an opening act on Katt’s “Dark Matters Tour” last year.

In a video posted to the internet, Torrei waved off criticism that she was “working with the opps” by going on the road with Kevin’s comedic rival. She threw cash in the air as Busta Rhymes’ “Arab Money” played over the clip.

Kevin also tried to downplay his ex-wife touring with his supposed nemesis. When questioned about Katt tapping Torrei for the nationwide comedy performances, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor told TMZ, “I want everybody to win. I hope the tour is great.”