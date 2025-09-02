‘You Told Him’: Sherri Shepherd Claps Back at Surgeon Who Told Her She Needed a Facelift, Fans Call It the Perfect Response

Sherri Shepherd turned a potentially discouraging doctor’s visit into a powerful statement about self-love and natural beauty.

The 58-year-old television host and comedian took to Instagram over the weekend with a makeup-free video that has resonated with thousands of fans who are tired of unrealistic beauty expectations in Hollywood and beyond.

Sherri Shepherd posted a makeup-free Instagram video after a plastic surgeon told her she needed a facelift. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The beloved entertainer posted the vulnerable video on Saturday, Aug. 30, to say she received advice from a physician who suggested she needed a facelift and facial fillers to achieve a more “refreshed” appearance.

Rather than succumb to the pressure, Shepherd chose to celebrate her natural features and share an empowering message with her followers about finding beauty in life’s experiences.

In her heartfelt Instagram caption, Shepherd wrote, “A doctor told me I needed a facelift … So many around me are doing it and there is no judgment from me. This world doesn’t honor the beauty that comes from age and living a full life.”

‘Dat Booty Poking Thru’: Fans Zoom In on Sherri Shepherd’s New Gym Video After She Puts Her Assets on Full Display

The “Straw” actress went on to explain the meaningful story behind each line and curve of her face.

“The lines around my mouth are deep because of the laughter from my soul… my eyes are droopy because of the weight of tears I have shed. I have two chins because I have had to hold up anxiety, worry & beautiful memories,” Shepherd explained, before noting, “My lips turn downward but they quickly turn upwards with joy. My nose gets fuller every year because I need to breathe in a lot of peace.”

The “Sherri” show host concluded her powerful message by declaring, “I think for right now, I am loving me just as I am. A warrior.”

Her decision to share this intimate moment resonated deeply with fans and fellow celebrities who flooded her comments section with support and admiration.

One of Shepherd’s former makeup artists from her early days as a stand-up comic chimed in with encouragement: “I have had the privilege of doing your makeup a couple of times during the BET ComicView days! Sis, you were beautiful then and you are beautiful now! Keep doing you and loving you. NEXT!!”

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, 68, expressed confusion over the purported recommendation, writing, “OK, so I’m really stuck and I’m really trying to figure out what Dr. could look at your face and tell you that you need a facelift?!”

Kim Fields, 56, added her own colorful commentary: “Where Doc so I can shank ’em rt quick…. gorg af.” Another supporter said, “And you told him right .. you don’t need it.”

“It’s always nice when somebody sees you and believes in you when you don’t believe in yourself!”



Thank someone who believed in you TODAY! 💞 pic.twitter.com/jY4D6wG2IR — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) July 1, 2025

People magazine readers also rallied behind Shepherd’s authentic approach to aging.

“Aging naturally is perfectly normal, I hope this pressure for perfection dissipates,” one supporter commented, while another drew parallels to recent beauty trends, “Pamela Anderson did it first. And I think wore it better… as the one to embrace it before anyone else.”

The mention of Pamela Anderson highlights a growing movement in Hollywood toward natural beauty.

Since 2023, the former “Baywatch” star has embraced a makeup-free, natural look. At 57, Anderson has swapped her ’80s and ’90s bombshell image for a stripped-down style, highlighted by her fresh-faced appearance and angular bob at the 2025 Met Gala.

While Shepherd has chosen to forgo facial procedures, she has been open about other cosmetic decisions that prioritize her health and comfort.

Earlier this year, she revealed she underwent breast reduction surgery, explaining her choice with typical humor and honesty. The procedure addressed chronic back pain caused by her 42DD chest, allowing her to “sleep on my stomach” for the first time and sit up straight without discomfort.

Beyond cosmetic considerations, Shepherd has been dedicated to maintaining her overall health and fitness. Three years after initially losing 46 pounds through regular Zumba classes and eliminating pizza binges, she continues to prioritize physical wellness.

The 5-foot-1 entertainer, who once weighed 197 pounds, has maintained her transformation while juggling her successful talk show, podcast hosting duties, acting projects, and parenting responsibilities.

Shepherd frequently shares workout videos on social media as proof of her 40 lbs weight loss, emphasizing the importance of staying active to maintain vitality as she ages.

Her message of self-acceptance arrives at a crucial time when social media and celebrity culture often promote unrealistic beauty standards. Her willingness to show her natural face and celebrate the stories written in her features offers a refreshing alternative to the pursuit of eternal youth through surgical intervention.