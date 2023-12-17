‘Something Just Kind of Came Over Me’: Pamela Anderson Shocks Fans While Hitting the Red Carpet With No Makeup

Pamela Anderson recently attended the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, England, where the former “Baywatch” actress appeared on the red carpet without makeup on.

The 56-year-old former video vixen showcased her natural beauty while sporting a cream-colored pantsuit ensemble by designer Victoria Beckham in a video clip circulating online on Dec. 4. Anderson was on hand to present the Pandora Leader of Change Award to actress Michaela Coel.

Former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, England on Dec. 4. (Photo: @pamelaanderson / Instagram)

“Radiate love,” wrote Anderson. “Thank you Pandora for having me at the @britishfashioncouncil awards. It was an honor to present this year’s Leader of Change Award.”

Fans reacted to the sex symbol of the ’90s wearing no makeup on social media, and many thought it was refreshing to see a celebrity going au naturel.

“It’s so refreshing to see a natural beautiful face on IG. She looks like a fairy,” replied one fan.

“Pamela Anderson has continued to be photographed and to appear at events makeup-free, and it makes me happy,” wrote another fan on X. “Not because I am anti-makeup, but because she has remained true to herself after trying to please others for so many years.”

Not because I am anti-makeup, but because she has remained true to herself after trying to please others for so many years. pic.twitter.com/goBSWOuXJs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 6, 2023

“Wow I can say that is really totally make up free not even makeup base, no powder no nothing,” noted one. “Just a clean face just out of the shower.”

Anderson explained why she began opting for makeup-free these days while getting ready for the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week in October.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think, ‘I’m not gonna wear any makeup,'” she said. “I just thought, I don’t know, something just kind of came over me, and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a relief.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant added that she didn’t need a stylist or glam team to “freestyle” her fashion sense.

Anderson also revealed that her mother once told her the day would come when she wouldn’t want to wear makeup anymore.

“My mom always told me, ‘At some point in your life you’re not gonna want to wear makeup on your skin.’ And she’s right,” she shared.