‘Better Is In Store’: Sherri Shepherd Fights Back Tears During Emotional Goodbye, Then Drops a Surprising Hint About Her Next Move

Sherri Shepherd is taking it all in following the end of her syndicated show, “Sherri.”

It’s been nearly four months since the network announced the show was canceled. While the talk show host keeps her topics light and fun, the final day on set was emotional for all.

Sherri Shepherd closes out her show with a tearful farewell. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In the last few weeks, Shepherd had a star-studded lineup of guests including the likes of Niecy Nash, Michelle Buteau, Colman Domingo, Star Jones, Porsha Williams, Taraji P. Henson, and Phoebe Robinson.

Now the day has come for the “Straw” actress to say goodbye to her talk show.

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Shepherd addressed her live studio audience and television viewers for the last time with a tearful statement on Thursday, May 21.

“Hey, family,” she began, waiting for the audience to echo the same feeling back to her. When they did, she let out an emotional sigh with a small shriek.

“Well, this is it. Um, this is the last episode of ‘Sherri,” Shepherd said. “When I say ‘Hey, family,’ I don’t take it lightly, because for one hour every day I really felt like everybody here and at home was my family. I did. So, seriously, thank you.”

Shepherd took over Wendy Williams’ timeslot back in 2022 after the media maven felt into a series of health and financial issues.

She’s grateful she got to live out her “childhood dream,” but admitted, “The road to get here was not easy.”

“There were so many times that I wanted to give up. There were those times that I did not know if it would ever happen,” Shepherd explained. “And it was so many no’s that I got, so many people that told me why it couldn’t happen, why physically it was not able. They needed younger people. They didn’t think I could bring anything to the table.”

Just finished watching the last episode of the Sherri Shepherd Talk Show. Good Luck to you Sherri, you made my mornings remarkable with laughter everyday. No Politics, No Racism, No Hate, your show was pure joy and fun. We will miss you for now. pic.twitter.com/ADjc4rsjaY — Misen69 (@j90days) May 21, 2026

Leaning into her comedic talent, the mom of two joked she now has time to focus on “important things,” like stalking Lenny Kravitz or doing private shows at a place called ‘Sherri’s Brownstone.”

Kravitz previously appeared on “Sherri” in 2024.

The “Beauty Shop” actress admitted that the doubt got to her at times, but she credited God with leading her to the show.

“And these four years with you were some of the best in my life,” Shepherd added. “I got to I got to laugh with you. I got to make you laugh. I got to cry with you. I got to be myself fully, loudly,and joyfully. And I’m so grateful that you welcomed me into your homes, your living rooms, your kitchen, and in your prison cells. Thank you.”

Fans reacted in the comments with one writing, “How can they cancel such a wholesome and fun show.”

Another person that she inspired wrote, “Thank you Sherri for showing us ladies of a certain age that you can still live your dreams.I know you will do great!”

A third typed, “Daytime won’t be the same without you. You are a GIFT. Better is in store for you SHERRI!”

Just finished watching the last episode of the Sherri Shepherd Talk Show. Good Luck to you Sherri, you made my mornings remarkable with laughter everyday. No Politics, No Racism, No Hate, your show was pure joy and fun. We will miss you for now. pic.twitter.com/ADjc4rsjaY — Misen69 (@j90days) May 21, 2026

She later made announcements about what fans can expect from her in the future.

“The Jamie Foxx Show” star assured everyone that she won’t be disappearing as she recently “did something huge.”

Shepherd revealed that she co-wrote the book ‘Life is a K Drama,’ with USA Today bestselling author Jayci Lee.

The story follows Keisha, a single mother raising her autistic son while trying to grow her Harlem soul food restaurant. Her life changes after falling into a whirlwind romance with Korean business mogul Han Seojun.

Shepherd and Lee have also teamed up for their podcast, “Auntie & Ajumma,” where they discuss their obsession with K-dramas and everyday life.

According to television syndication company Debmar-Mercury, the decision to end the show had nothing to do with Shepherd’s performance or the strength of the viewership.

Their decision was “driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd.”

Shepherd concluded her show with powerful messages from Oprah Winfrey about her “bittersweet” ending and “Straw” creator Tyler Perry.

“Continue to do that in your next chapter. I’m going to be following you, rooting for you, and thanking God for you. No door, no door closes without something incredible happening right after,” add Perry.