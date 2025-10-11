‘We Not Doing That Again’: Sherri Shepherd Refuses to Date Men with ‘PO-tential’ After Paying Alimony and Child Support to Both Ex-Husbands

After two expensive divorces, Sherri Shepherd is done dating certain types of men, and her brutally relatable reasons have people nodding in agreement.

The “Sherri” host recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s “IRL Podcast,” where the two discussed the challenges of dating as women over 50.

Martinez, 54, noted the contrast between herself now and her younger self, suggesting that younger women often dated the “idea of who the man could become.”

Comedian, actress and talk show host Sherri Shepherd is changing her dating standards after two expensive divorces that left her with the short end of the stick. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



Sherri Shepherd Reveals Crazy Thing Her ‘Greedy’ Ex-Husband Demanded During Divorce as She Weighs In on Viral Jurnee Smollett Rumor

“You [fall] in love with a potential, potential. Have you done that?” Martinez asked.

After emphasizing the “PO” part of potential, the 58-year-old Shepherd replied to her younger self with no shortage of chagrin.

“Yeah, when I was in my 20s and my 30s and my 40s. Yeah. You’re not doing potential. No, we don’t do ‘PO-tential’ no more,” she shared, referencing years she spent dating men with future promise but little present stability. After two “very high-profile divorces,” Shepherd added, “I know who I am. I don’t want to waste your time. I don’t want you to waste my time.”

Martinez noted that potential isn’t always about money — it can also refer to emotional growth or personal aspirations. But Shepherd remained unmoved.

“Yeah, I don’t have time for all that. That sounds wonderful, but at this stage where I am, I can’t help you build,” she explained, “Again, I’m not looking up in seven years going ‘I done helped this … he been using my car’ … I’m not doing all of that. And it’s ok, no harm, no foul.”

Shepherd acknowledged that it’s OK for her and a potential suitor to not be in the same place in life, but insisted that potential was no longer a reason to stay in a relationship.

The comment section on the podcast’s post specifically echoed Shepherd’s sentiments.

“She telling the truth! I’ve dated ‘potential,’ they are still doing the same thing,” one Instagram follower wrote.

Another chimed in: “Sherri and I are the same age. And 100% speaking and feeling the same way about relations as she is. I don’t have time for the mess or drama or a man potential. He has to have it together at this stage.”

Another wrote, “Yes, lesson learned. We not doing that again lol.”

Yet one critic said, “58 divorcee twice 2 kids? okay the men she wants are going for younger women with potential, no degrees, no accomplishments, a Burger King worker raised by a good family [with] no educational background … straight from the mud. That’s who 99% of men would go for.”

After two divorces that left her financially drained by alimony and child support, the daytime talk show host has every reason to approach love with caution.

Shepherd’s journey through divorce has been both costly and public. Her split from her first husband, Jeff Tarpley, resulted in a child support order for their son, Jeffrey Charles Tarpley Jr.

Her second divorce from Lamar Sally led to more contentious court battles. She was legally obliged to pay $4,100 a month in child support for Lamar Sally Jr., a child born via surrogacy during their marriage.

During a 2023 episode of her talk show, Shepherd had a segment referencing La La Anthony speaking out about no longer wanting marriage after her experience with NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. Shepherd used the talking point to reflect on how the process had left her emotionally and financially depleted.

“When you owe the IRS money for the next decade… it cost me — geez, that second divorce over a million dollars. That’s money I could have been saving up for my son’s college education; now, all that money’s going to the IRS,” she said. She admitted that she’s had to keep “grinding” professionally to manage the heavy financial obligations stemming from her past relationships.

Since her two failed marriages, Shepherd’s focus has shifted to self-love. She now pours into her friendships, independence, and travel. And she stands firm in her belief that love doesn’t require a ring.

“I don’t necessarily have to have the ring, I know I’m committed to you,” she shared.

Shepherd says she’s open to dating the right man when the time comes but for now she’s focused on fun, travel, and girlfriends with no more “Who am I without a man?” thoughts.