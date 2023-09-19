‘They Didn’t Hold Her Down Long Enough’: Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Drops the N-Word on Instagram After Recently Being Baptized a Second Time

Gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson recently recommitted herself to her faith, but her struggle with rash words and an unbridled tongue is still a work in progress.

The “Sunday Best” singer’s frustrations proved just that when she addressed criticism in the comments of a video of herself being re-baptized.

The footage of the sacrament was shared by Johnson on her Instagram page where she wrote, “I’m not perfect, but HE is.” The brief video was then re-shared by media personality Larry Reid.

In his commentary, he jokingly said, “Lele is getting baptized once again. Lord, let this one stick, please. Lord, deliver Lele, cause all she seems to do is act a fool, and a mess, and cuss, and will fight you and not care nothin’ about it.”

Gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson drops the N-word on IG after recently being baptized a second time. Photos: Leandraj/Instagram

In between his comical remarks, he also congratulated Johnson for her efforts to evolve. But in the post’s comment section, the reactions were mixed. One person wrote, “I’m curious to know why she’s baptizing again..”

“They didn’t hold her down long enough,” quipped another.

In the past, Johnson made headlines for a rant against the church and Pastor Marvin Winans in which she dropped F-bombs. The outburst cost her a spot in the gospel lineup for Essence Festival in 2018.

RELATED: Le’Andria Johnson Apologizes For Dropping F Bombs Against The Church But Stands Her Ground

Days after the debacle, she joined a 30-day detox, giving up alcohol, meat, and processed foods. In 2019, she revealed that her outbursts were in part due to the drinking problem she developed while coping with the loss of her brother. A DUI arrest and probation violation that landed her in jail for 30 days helped her kick the habit.

The comments about her baptism took a turn for the worse when controversy-ridden Instagram chef Darius Williams wrote, “They couldn’t find no other vessel?!” In the clip, Johnson is submerged in a metal tub that resembles an oversized garden planter.

Lmfaoooooo nice to know Leandria Johnson STILL don't play 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/DUmnWxHZLn — Ann Elizabeth (@diggybaby) September 19, 2023

The “Change Is Now” singer clapped back, “REALLY??? N—ga you in hot water not me!!! How about we talk face to face!” She then turned her attention to Reid, who had initially responded to Williams stating that the baptism tub is commonly used in the South, especially at churches that are unable or unwilling to install one inside the sanctuary.

“@larryreidlive Install nobody’s defense bro…No one would have every knew about this if @robhatcher would have never asked to post this! I’m good tho.. but dariuscrooks I got his fat ass!!!” she wrote.

Her comments were deleted, but not before screenshots made them readily available across social platforms.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.