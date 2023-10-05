‘They Need To End The Show’: Kandi Burruss Says ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Won’t Find Another Successful Cast Like Hers Amidst Rumors Bravo is Replacing Everyone

Kandi Burruss is speaking out following chatter that the producers of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” may replace the majority of the cast for the show’s next season.

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” included Burruss as well as cast members Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards Ross.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” producers are thinking about recasting the show the way they did with “The Real Housewives of New York.” The show was recast with all-new cast members for last season 14, and it would seem that “RHOA” may do the same while keeping “a couple” of its current stars.

From L to R: Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss and Sanya Richards Ross. (Photo: Bingeworthy screenshot/YouTube)

“A major shakeup is coming to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source told the outlet. “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

During an interview with Tyrik Wynn on iHeart Radio, Burruss said that she doubted the reality show would be as satisfying with a brand-new cast.

“Do whatever you need to do, you know what I’m saying?” she said. “I mean, I feel like, you know, see, I’ve been over here for 14 seasons, right? So, I’ve seen, you know, different castmates come and go. Some I was sad to see go, some I’ve seen go and come back.”

Burruss went on to say that if the show feels like it needs to make changes, it should.

“I know people constantly need to see change to feel like they’re getting something, you know what I mean? So, if they feel like they need to make changes, then, find a cast that you think is gonna work.”

Burruss added that she didn’t think the show could find a new cast that would satisfy “RHOA” fans.

“Do I think they’re gonna find a whole cast of people that’s gonna work and satisfy our fans? Probably not.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media after a video of Burruss was shared by The Jasmine Brand, and one fan replied that the entire franchise has grown stale.

“To be honest, Real Housewives is stale, in all cities,” wrote the fan. “New concept please, and not no damn violence!”

Another fan expressed being tired of the fighting on the show.

“They need to end the show,” replied the fan. “Kandi was never exciting and it becomes the same storyline of old women beefing and feuding.”

One fan seemed to like the idea of recasting “RHOA.”

“Bye Kandi & take your mean momma with you,” that person wrote.

“yes. replace everyone,” echoed another. “Her included. I haven’t been invested in the show since Kim Fields left.”

Bravo has yet to announce the cast for season 16, but some fans speculate that former cast member Porsha Williams could return to the show. Williams left the show in 2021 and had been involved in several physical altercations on “RHOA,” including one with Moore during a reunion show.

