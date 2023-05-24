‘Yikes and Le’Andria can SANNNGGG’: Singer Lil’ Mo Supports Le’Andria Johnson After She Chokes Up and Forgets the Lyrics to a Song Onstage

Fans are applauding Lil’ Mo for saving gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson on stage after she forgot the lyrics during her performance.

A viral video from Johnson’s performance at The Black Music Honors last week has been circulating online. The grand event took place on May 19 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center just outside of Atlanta.

Johnson appeared at the award show to sing Fantasia’s song “Free Yourself,” which was written by Missy Elliott, who was honored with the Music Innovator Icon Award at the event. During Johnson’s rendition of the song, she forgot the lyrics several times and even stopped singing mid-performance.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Hold on. Wait,” Johnson said as she stumbled over the lyrics and started again.

The audience can be heard singing along and trying to help the gospel giant keep going, but Johnson repeatedly forgot the lyrics. One audience member exclaimed, “If you don’t know it, then don’t sing it, please.”

Johnson then walks off the stage in the clip, which then cuts to Lil’ Mo on the stage as she sang the song effortlessly without forgetting the words. “This girl is singing,” said one person in the background.

The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of Johnson’s performance on Instagram, and fans reacted to Johnson’s memory loss. Fans were surprised Johnson forgot the lyrics, seeing as she is good friends with Fantasia.

Johnson surprised “The Color Purple” actress for her 38th birthday last year with a beautiful rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” while she was filming on set. The acapella performance brought Fantasia to tears, who called Johnson’s gift “the BEST & most needed birthday surprise.”

“How do you just forget the lyrics? Anyways, Lil Mo did what needed to be done,” noted one fan in the comments.

“Yikes and Le’Andria can SANNNGGG, would’ve love to see her eat this up fully,” wrote another.

Referring to Johnson’s yellow and black dress, one said, “Got up there looking like the Mask & Don’t know Tasia’s Anthem ???? Girl.”

One final commentator said, “Yassss superwoman saves the day!” as a reference to Lil Mo’s 2001 anthem “Superwoman.”

The Baltimore native shared another clip from her performance on her Instagram page, which shows her coming out on stage.

“I love you Missy, without you there would no me,” Mo sang before continuing with “Free Yourself.”

Lil’ Mo also appeared with fellow singers Sevyn Streeter and Sheléa paid tribute to the iconic R&B group SWV with a sweet rendition of their classic hit “Weak.” The 2023 Black Music Honors also honored singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osbourne, with additional performances from Queen Naija, Juvenile, 702 and more.

The two-hour special will air on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on the Stellar Network. The show will also air on June 19 on Bounce TV.