‘Tell Me That Ain’t Dirty!’: Internet Erupts Over Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran Dating Buzz But It’s Her Connection to His Ex-Fiancée Tracey Edmonds That Has Everyone Talking

Deion Sanders is on the mend after revealing his private battle with bladder cancer. Confirmation of his health challenges comes months after supporters noticed his significant weight loss and that he had stepped back from the spotlight.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, 57, was diagnosed in April, and in May the organ was removed. Details about his journey were first shared in a press conference on July 28. That same day, his son, Deion Sanders Jr, uploaded the first episode of a multi-part video series chronicling his father’s procedure and recovery.

Spotted in several moments of the footage is “The Chi” star Karrueche Tran. Tran, 37, is known for being a model and Emmy-winning actress and previously dating Chris Brown and former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Tran, rocking a short haircut, is observed shedding tears as she sat by Deion Sr.’s hospital bed before surgery, holding his hand as he was wheeled down a hallway, as well as talking to Deion Jr., who recorded the in-depth footage about the retired NFL great’s diagnosis and the outcome of his procedure.

Her closeness to the NFL legend was a shock to fans. “What they got going on?” asked an X user. Dating rumors first surfaced in February after the duo ignited speculation of a romance after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Karrueche Tran, previously rumored to be dating Deion Sanders, was by his side during his surgery to remove a bladder tumor.



A second tweet stated, “Deion is dirty. Deion met Karrueche Tran at a function Tracey Edmunds threw. So he basically starts a friendship with Karrueche behind Tracey Edmunds’ back, then breaks up with Tracey Edmunds when he wants rice patties, instead of eggs and bacon! Now tell me that aint dirty!”

A third person tweeted, “Wait! Where is Tracey Edmonds?! I was scratching my brain because I knew that he had some lady at JSU. Deion just be taking these women to the most random places because what is Karrueche doing in Boulder, CO.”

Prime Time and Tracey Edmonds, 57, announced their breakup in December 2023. They dated for 11 years, four of which were spent engaged. The businesswoman was previously married to singer Babyface, with whom she shares two sons.

Deion Sr. shares Deion Jr. and daughter Deiondra with ex-wife Carolyn Chambers and children Shiloh, Shedeur, and Shelomi with ex-wife Pilar Sanders.

Before purportedly connecting with Deion Sr., Tran was rumored to have briefly dated rapper Quavo and UK soccer player Jadon Sancho. She also has ties to Edmonds, having appeared in nine episodes of the producer’s BET series “Games People Play” in 2021.

Tran portrayed the role of Eden Lazlo, the LA Vipers owner’s daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations, who further complicates the love life of married basketball player Marques, played by Sarunas Jackson.

Amid the online banter, Edmonds shared on Instagram, “Sometimes to find peace, we must be brave enough to let go of whatever is blocking it.”

Some followers assumed the post was about her ex. “Tracey said, I’m unbothered and beautiful,” read one comment. Another reaction stated, “The timing is impeccable.”

It is unclear when the actress connected with the Super Bowl champion, as neither Tran nor the Pro Football Hall of Fame former cornerback has commented on the nature of their relationship.