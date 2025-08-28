‘If Only My Rear Looked Like That’: Kim Kardashian’s Risqué New Photo Has Fans Saying They Saw More Than They Expected

Kim Kardashian has the internet in a chokehold once again, this time thanks to her latest SKIMS drop. The reality star and business mogul unveiled a new line of see-through underwear that immediately set timelines ablaze.

Fans and critics alike are split, with some praising the daring design and others questioning if the new look is, yet again, doing too much.

Kim Kardashian’s sheer underwear launch sparked mixed reactions, with some fans saying they love the see-through designs looked fashionable and others asserting they look like baby diapers. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian’s Skimpy Red Carpet Look Slammed By Fans Who Say Her ‘Aging’ Body ‘Looks a Mess’

The reality mogul and business powerhouse took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase the Milky Sheer String Bikini, featuring transparent mesh fabric with flirty phrases like “curious,” “feelings,” and “temptation” written in cursive across the backside.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur served up her signature belfie energy in the campaign shots, sporting minimal makeup with slicked-back hair while looking back at the camera.

She paired the sheer undergarments with SKIMS’ Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt in the color Soot, creating a minimalist aesthetic that let the provocative pieces take center stage. The post revealed specific sizing details while the close-up shots prominently displayed her famous curves.

Social media users wasted no time weighing in on the risqué release, with reactions spanning from playful admiration to harsh criticism.

“Looks like a diaper,” one Instagram user bluntly commented, while another person wrote, “Too become famous you have to become shameless!!”

Not all feedback proved negative, however, as supporters chimed in with appreciation for the bold design.

“If only my [rear] looked like that in those!” one admirer confessed, while another stated, “Gotta admire a nice behind when you see one.”

Kim Kardashian

for SKIMS pic.twitter.com/6Ts8G4kUxL — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) August 28, 2025

The mixed reactions continued with Page Six readers adding their own commentary to the conversation. One reader joked, “Doubt anyone is curious about that big ew!”

This latest launch represents the latest example of the billionaire bombshell making headlines with her underwear brand.

Last year, SKIMS marked a major milestone when the company collaborated with luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The capsule collection, which debuted in November 2024, featured a campaign shot by renowned photographer Nadia Lee Cohen that channeled 1960s Italian glamour. Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian starred in the vintage-inspired visuals that paid homage to iconic actress Sophia Loren, though the campaign sparked debate over cultural appropriation given the sisters’ Armenian heritage and their portrayal of women with Southern European identity.

That campaign allowed the brand to trend for a few days, even if it wasn’t for the right reasons. And the next month, she was breaking the internet again, back at it with the launch of her winter collection, described as “performance winter wear tailored to your curves.”

The December release showcased the company’s evolution beyond intimate apparel into outerwear suitable for ski slopes and cold-weather activities. This diversification strategy has proven successful for the brand, leading to a $4 billion valuation just four years after its 2019 inception, bolstered by high-profile partnerships with Fendi, Swarovski, the NBA and WNBA, and The North Face.

Still, she and her team faced backlash online, as critics turned the spotlight on her connection to the Black community, accusing her of pushing a rags-to-riches narrative that, to many, felt like cosplay as a woman of African descent.

While controversy often trails both Kardashian and her brand, she continues to attract attention for the creativity behind her campaigns — especially the simple ones that show just a little tush.

One campaign featured Hollywood icon Nia Long as the face of the December 2024 rollout, and like the most recent project, it had everyone talking. The 54-year-old actress stunned in sleek shapewear designs in black and brown tones, from plunging bodysuits to string bikinis. Fans were particularly intrigued when the sultry photos revealed a hidden tattoo on her backside.

Kardashian’s ability to generate conversation with each SKIMS release demonstrates her mastery of combining business acumen with social media savvy.

Whether viewers are enchanted or appalled by the provocative undergarments, the entrepreneur has managed to keep her brand at the forefront of cultural conversations.

As critics debate diaper comparisons or just how good she looks in the bottoms, one thing is clear: Kim Kardashian knows exactly how to get people watching, talking, and engaging.