‘Nia Long Got a Tatt on Her Butt?’: 54-Year-Old Actress Nia Long Shows Off Her Insane Body But Fans Can’t Stop Focusing on Her Backside

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand has struck gold with its latest campaign featuring none other than Hollywood icon Nia Long.

The 54-year-old actress is making waves as the newest face of the shapewear line, but it’s not just her age-defying figure that has people talking.

On December 19, SKIMS unveiled its most alluring campaign yet, showcasing Long in various pieces from their shapewear collections. In the spread, the “Love Jones” star models an array of undergarments in sophisticated black and brown hues, from plunging bodysuits to barely-there string bikinis and shaping tights.

In a word, it’s the sexiest showing from the mom of two that fans have seen in a long time.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Nia Long attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Though Long’s face card never declines, fans were quick to notice something unexpected in the sultry photos –a hidden tattoo that caught everyone by surprise.

Social media went berserk with comments about the discovery, with one fan exclaiming in sheer delight, “Nia Long got a tatt on her butt?”

The timing of this empowering campaign comes nearly two years after Long’s highly publicized split from former NBA coach Ime Udoka in December 2022.

nia long look so damn good in this skims campaign 😍 pic.twitter.com/pPQ8YyQdCr — B ♡ (@Ms_Britany) December 19, 2024

Another chimed in, “Oh miss Nia I wasn’t familiar with your game (butt tattoo),” while a third enthusiastically posted, “Hol ooonnnnnn a— tatt!!!”

The campaign marks another milestone in what’s proving to be an incredible period for Long. Set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and starring in the upcoming “Michael” biopic, she’s also recently delighted fans by reprising her iconic role as Nina Mosely alongside Larenz Tate in a nostalgic Walmart holiday commercial.

The “Best Man” actress’ partnership with SKIMS began making headlines when she attended the brand’s flagship store opening and kicked it with Kardashian in New York City on Dec. 12.

She later shared the moment on Instagram, posting a photo with the founder and captioning it, “Boss babe @kimkardashian @skims [heart emoji] #skims #nyc [fire emoji]”

According to People, the Brooklyn native is all in with the promotion, stating in a SKIMS press release, “The beauty about being a woman is when you feel good, you look good. Whatever stage of your life, whatever age, whatever size, we have to love every inch and own every part of ourselves.”

“I’m truly honored to be a part of this campaign,” Long added. “SKIMS has redefined shapewear with pieces that not only look incredible but also give me the confidence and support I need to feel my best.”

Nia Long got a tatt on her butt?…. pic.twitter.com/ZWiQo2m1YB — juju smith-booster (@KortKobane) December 19, 2024

Kardashian herself couldn’t contain her excitement about working with the actress, stating, “I have been in awe of Nia since the 90’s, so to have her star in our latest SKIMS shapewear campaign is truly iconic. Nia is such a beautiful and confident woman, which was so effortlessly captured for the campaign. She looks so incredible in every single piece.”

The end of their 13-year relationship, which followed Udoka’s suspension from the Boston Celtics due to an inappropriate workplace relationship, was a challenging period for Long.

Watch Nia Long Identify The Celtics Employee That Ime Udoka Had an Affair With and Ponders Why She Still Works With Team When The Celtics Showed Her No Grace; The Woman's Husband Decided Against Divorcing Her Even After She Went Iso With Udoka (IG-Pics) https://t.co/KYpVcvKFGL pic.twitter.com/s84t7eQVO6 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 28, 2023

However, she handled the situation with characteristic grace, focusing on co-parenting their 12-year-old son, Kez, and her own personal growth.

Even though the break up was public, she says, that her fans being aware of the betrayal actually saved her life.

The stunning SKIMS campaign proves that Long isn’t just surviving – she’s thriving.

After spending decades on screen, she’s demonstrating that age is truly just a number, surprising fans with both her incredible physique and her hidden ink.

The campaign images showcase not just the versatility of SKIMS shapewear, but also Long’s timeless appeal and confidence, cementing her status as one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons.