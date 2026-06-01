‘What Happened to You?’: Lizzo Hit with Brutal Backlash After Attempt to Revive Classic Restaurant Jingle Blows Up in Her Face

Lizzo’s has been making headlines lately, but definitely not for the reasons she likely hoped.

The Grammy winner’s album rollout has begin nothing short of a disaster, as allegations of copying fellow rapper Cardi B, inability to read the room, and a bizarre turn as the new voice behind a beloved restaurant chain jingle, have all left fans utterly confused…and angry.

Lizzo sparks outrage after promoting Chili’s baby back ribs. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Though Lizzo acknowledged that she was inspired by Cardi, fans still weren’t happy that she used the same approach.

She made a video pleading with fans to buy her album, as well as filmed herself hanging up her own street posters.

Cardi hasn’t responded to their comparisons. But now Lizzo is sparking outrage again after doing a collab with Chilli’s and starring in their commercial.

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In the May 27 clip, Lizzo’s on the phone with a Chili’s team member saying, “Listen, I don’t care how good Chili’s ribs are, Lizzo is never singing the Chili’s rib jingle, OK?”

As she walks across the room holding the phone, she says, “Well I want you to tell them that I will never, ever, ever -” she stops herself as if the person on the other end gave her an offer she couldn’t refuse.

She said, “Wait! How much?!”

BABY BACK RIBS ARE BACK! And im singing the jingle ! AHHHHHHHHHHHH@Chilis 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/jzgRIEvVZW — LIZZO (@lizzo) May 27, 2026

That’s when the video jumps to a smiling Lizzo wearing a Chili’s uniform and singing her own rendition of the jingle.

She blows into a rib shaped flute in the restaurant while dressed as a server before the next clip shows her wearing a bright sparkling red dress and performing in the restaurant.

There were quite a few fans who weren’t feeling it including one who said, “I want my …money back… money back….”

Someone else wrote, “When gettin the bag is a factor all vegetables go out the door.”

Another person who disapproved typed, “This is extremely disturbing. You went from being vegan to THIS?!”

Even PETA called her out on their Instagram.

They reposted a snippet of the video and on it they wrote, “Selling out to play a pig’s rib flute for a Chili’s commercial…Wow Lizzo, you really are cruel as hell.”

They didn’t stop there, in the caption they continued to slam the Houston singer.

“PIGS WANT THEIR RIBS BACK. It’s about damn time you found a conscience, @lizzobeeating,” they wrote. “The truth hurts, right? Here’s the truth behind your @chilis jingle: using the flesh and bones of an animal who was violently killed as an “instrument” is beyond grotesque. What happened to you?”

Though Lizzo did not respond to PETA directly she did respond to a fan on X who had questions about her veganism.

It started when one fan asked what her go-to Chili’s order was and she wrote, “Triple dipper- Nashville mozz, honey chipotle crispers, slidersss— and a side of baby back ribs ofc.”

Another fan responded, “Genuinely asking, was this preveganism or are you saying that you’d order this now (that’s fine folks can eat whatever) also if you went while vegan what did you order and was it still fun to go?”

Quoting the tweet she said, “Hi my angel! Haven’t been vegan since Nov 2024! I announced it about a year and a half ago. Love u xoxo.”

Hi my angel! Haven’t been vegan since Nov 2024! I announced it about a year and a half ago. Love u xoxo https://t.co/lpdWHdlsCm — LIZZO (@lizzo) May 27, 2026

Lizzo first went on a vegan diet back in 2020 and stuck with it for years until 2024.

In October of that year she posted a video showing the foods she eats in a day “as a former vegan.”

After someone suggested the Japanese diet to her — which includes animal protein — Lizzo said she went to Japan and tried the food and was “amazed” at how her body felt.

She said, “That led me on a journey to figure out how animal proteins affect my body. after tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog.”

She added that she still believed the vegan diet was the healthiest and that one day she would try the raw alkaline vegan diet, but that she would be sticking with the Japanese diet.

The “Good As Hell” singer also acknowledged how some people criticize her for the change.

She said, “’Im aware how people could take this and how it could make them feel. But I’d rather be honest and share my story in my own words.”

She encouraged people to do what was best for them as long as they’re happy.

It’s not clear if she is still on the Japanese diet or if she’s moved on to another food plan.