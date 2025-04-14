‘Donnie’s Not Gonna Like This…’: Lizzo Sparks Outrage with Hidden Message on Her Shirt as She Shows Off Her Slim Waist

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo made headlines this weekend with her appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where she not only showcased her recent weight loss but also delivered a bold political statement aimed at President Donald Trump’s policies.

During her performance of “Love in Real Life” and “Still Bad” on the NBC show on Saturday, April 12, the Detroit native displayed her slimmer figure while wearing a black sleeveless crop top with red letters that read “TARIFFIED” — a clear reference to Trump’s recent tariff increases to 145 percent on Chinese goods as well as taxes on imports from other countries.

Singer Lizzo takes aim at President Donald Trump’s policies after her “SNL” appearance. (Photos by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Not since Lizzo grabbed James Madison’s flute and gave it a toot has one of her performances captivated an audience like she did during her appearance on Saturday Night Live,” an Outkick culture critic reported.

The singer continued her political commentary by also wearing a second outfit on her Instagram on Sunday, April 13, with “America is Tariffed” emblazoned across it, deepening her trolling of the president’s economic policies.

Lizzo’s sartorial choices come as no surprise to those familiar with her political leanings. The “Truth Hurts” singer openly supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and has previously spoken out against Trump.

Last October, she defended her hometown at one of Harris’ Michigan rallies after Trump compared Detroit to a “developing nation.”

“I’m so proud to be from this city,” Lizzo told the crowd at the time, Page Six reported. “You know, they say if Kamala Harris wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit, OK? Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit’s name!”

While her political statement garnered attention, fans on social media were equally focused on her transformed physique. Over the last two years, while documenting her fitness journey, many noted how Lizzo’s appearance dramatically changed from her “Cuz I Love You” era, when she reportedly weighed nearly 300 pounds.

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo shows off her weight loss progress in Dec. 2022 compared to April 2025. (Photos by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express; @lizzo/Instagram)

In January 2025, Lizzo announced she had reached her initial “weight release” goal — a term she prefers over “weight loss.” The stats she shared revealed that she had lowered her body mass index by 10.5 and lost 16 percent of her body fat.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted a video of her dancing with her dancers on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with praise.

“Lizzo got that Bawdy awdy awdy! Cheers with the champagne baby!!!” one person exclaimed as another said, “DAWG!!! run us the shirt! And Sis looks good and healthy and I’m here for it.”

“She means America is terrifying,” added one individual who attempted to explain her shirt.

A few even noted that the shirt was very on brand: “The shirt is appropriate but the hair is giving me LIFE!!!!!”

Not all reactions were purely complimentary, with some making pointed political references.

“Donnie not going to like this.…,” one follower wrote, while another joked, “He gone ban ozempic tomorrow.”

“The shirt hit but I don’t think trump gaf sadly,” said a third.

Lizzo has consistently denied using Ozempic for weight loss, instead attributing her transformation to “weight training and calorie deficit.”

During an appearance this month on “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” she explained that her “intentional weight release journey” had taken about a year and a half of consistent effort.

The singer’s journey to body acceptance has been challenging.

In 2021, she stated in an Instagram Live, “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me. … It doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you.”

In response to that incident, rapper T.I. offered his support, posting a seven-minute video on Instagram encouraging Lizzo to ignore the negativity.

“My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things this world has to offer. Don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that,” he said.

Lizzo has turned these experiences into a platform for advocacy.

In a 2022 interview, she spoke about changing society’s norms regarding body image.

“I think I have a really hot body!” she exclaimed. “I’m a body icon. And I’m embracing that more and more every day. … I’m stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

She also has started doing Pilates to just better the quality of her life, according to People.

As Lizzo continues to evolve both physically and as an artist, her political voice remains just as powerful as her music, and her fans are here for both.