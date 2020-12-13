Lizzo Admits to ‘Hating Her Body,’ Says She Is ‘Gonna Get Through It’

Lizzo got personal on TikTok on Dec. 9, sharing an honest video in which she revealed that sometimes even the confident diva can feel down about herself.

The “Truth Hurts” singer was frank about suddenly experiencing moments where her self-confidence would take a nosedive.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Lizzo performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp)

“I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” said Lizzo. “Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And [I was] hating my body.”

However, she assured viewers that such thoughts are normal and not something to be worried about or ashamed of.

“Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s OK too,” she added. “I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us.”

Lizzo continued by saying her mood would eventually improve and the next day would likely be better.

“I can only hope that it changes for the better,” she said. “I know I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it. But, I know I’m gonna get through it.”

Since exploding onto the music scene, Lizzo has maintained a positive disposition, promoting a mantra of self-love and self-confidence despite one’s outward appearance.

The star also posted an Instagram video earlier in the week in which she radiates assuredness while posing in her bra and underwear.

“Wild to see the body positive movement come so far,” she wrote in the caption. “Proud of the big girls who gave it wings. My body is changing, but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle.”

Lizzo recently discussed her role in the body positivity movement at length, even going to far as to criticize its progress, in an interview for the October issue of Vogue. She pointed out that while the phrase “body positive” has gained popularity, it is primarily “smaller-framed girls” and “white girls” who are associated with the movement.

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it,” she said. “Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.

“They need to be benefiting from … the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable.”

Lizzo expressed a desire to adopt “body-normative” instead as a more appropriate term that she felt was more representative of the cause.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo said. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here.”