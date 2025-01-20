‘Snoop, You Played Yourself’: Elon Musk Embarrasses Snoop Dogg On Social Media as He’s Called a ‘Sellout’ Over Performance at Trump’s Inauguration Party

Snoop Dogg‘s legacy may have just gone up in smoke.

The rapper recently performed at Donald Trump‘s Crypto Ball on Friday, Jan. 17, ahead of Trump’s second inauguration, which is set for Jan. 20.

The event, hosted by Trump’s affiliate, former PayPal COO David Sacks, in Washington, D.C., featured performances from the West Coast native and other rappers, including Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Nelly, the latter of whom will perform at Trump’s inauguration.

Social media circulated images and videos of Snoop performing and DJ’ing for the MAGA supporters.

Snoop Dogg faces criticism following his performance at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball in honor of Trump’s second inauguration. (Photos by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

The “Gin & Juice” artist ran through an array of music with an inspirational, upbeat message, such as Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds (Don’t Worry About a Thing).” He then closed out his set by performing a number of his own hits, including “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The footage of Snoop performing for the president-elect’s eventt was met with expressions of shock and anger from fans, some of which brought up his infidelity.

“Can’t expect a man that’s not loyal to his wife to be loyal to anyone,” said one Instagram follower after The Shade Room shared footage of the event.

Another follower chimed in, “Ross and Snoop talked crazy about Kanye when he associated with Trump, ninjas will sell they souls for that dollar smh. Disappointed but not surprised.”

“Michelle Obama stood on busy; she was more gangster than these [rats],” read one comment, which gained over 30,000 likes. The comment refers to Barack’s wife and the former first lady consistently standing on business about not attending Trump’s inauguration.

“Y’all better give Snoop Dog, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross and Nelly… THE EXACT SAME TREATMENT AS CHRISETTE MICHELLE!!!” commented another user.

“And when Harris brought in rappers, people couldn’t stop crying about how ‘ghetto’ and ‘low class’ it was. Trump does it, and suddenly it’s a ‘vibe’ and all about ‘unity.’ Let’s be real—GMAB!” said this person calling out the sudden double standard.

And one person stated, “I hope the checks bounces.”

While the “sell out,” “clown,” and “unfollowed” comments were endless, some fans had a different perspective on Snoop’s participation.

“Everybody Isn’t against TRUMP & everybody has a choice to support who they want whether we agree or not,” said one person. “Business is business. The sooner yall realize that, the sooner you’ll mind yours & not be emotionally invested when people do what works for them. Many of your faves are lowkey Trump supporters.”

This follower’s statement echoed the same sentiment: “What y’all need to understand is that it’s no longer black or white. It’s rich or poor, and the gap is widening.”

Baller Alert shared a post featuring an image of Snoop posing with Gen-Z Trump influencer Bo Loudan. The account also shared past clips from Snoop where he was openly against the incoming president, causing fans to question what has made the hip-hop legend change his tune.

“I’ll tell him straight up, motherf-cking if you like that n-gga, you motherf-cking racist. F-ck with him and f-ck him. No what? Draw the line, n-gga. He threw the motherf-cking lines. Before him there were no lines,” Snoop went off in 2022 before taking aim at any artist who once supported Trump. “F-ck y’all then nigga. F-ck Kanye too, n-gga. Don’t forget about him.”

“So nobody gone perform for Donald Trump?” he continued in an Instagram Live video taken in 2017 ahead of Trump’s first inauguration.

“Which one of you jigga-boo ass n-ggas gon’ be the first one to do it? ‘m waiting, I’m gone roast the f-ck out of you Uncle Tom ass n-ggas for doing it. Which one of you n-ggas is gon’ do it first? ‘I’s be the one that perform for him sir.'”

“Anything for the check,” stated one critic after watching the video.

Elon Musk also chimed in on Snoop Dogg’s drastic heel-turn.

“The vibe shift is real,” Musk tweeted with a laughing emoji.

The vibe shift is real 😂 https://t.co/DjH5LRsL8N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2025

“Snoop has no integrity. Fraud,” wrote an angry fan, followed by another who tweeted, “Snoop you played yourself.”

“The fact that Elon posted this…should be embarrassing for Snoop. I think I might have to delete this app! I don’t like this! Snoop is a [clown emoji] and so is Musk,” stated a third person.

The resurfaced videos were far from Snoop’s previous stance on Trump.

Previous to the president-elect’s first term in 2016, the rapper went viral with an Instagram post letting Trump know, “We ain’t voting for your punk ass.” He made his statement while blowing smoke while listening to YG’s and Nipsey Hussle’s anti-Trump protest song, “FDT.”

Snoop doubled down on his then-hate for Trump in the visuals for his single “Nightfall Remix,” where he fires a toy gun at a Donald Trump impersonator.

Another clip that came back to bite the ‘Doggfather’ was a 2019 Instagram video where Snoop expressed his disdain for Snoop during the government shutdown.

“All you people for the federal government that not getting paid right now, ain’t no f-ckin’ way in the world y’all could vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf-ckers,” he said.

Snoop has not responded to the outrage of his performance at the Crpyto Ball. However, he has shared an Instagram story of a fellow performer, Rick Ross as he tells fans, “They let a real Crip into the Crypto Ball.”