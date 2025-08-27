‘Saggy’: Justin Bieber Fans Cover Their Eyes as Hailey Pushes the Limit with New Photo

Hailey Bieber’s chi-chis are the main character in her latest Instagram post.

Three days after celebrating her son’s first birthday, Justin Bieber‘s wife is showing her fans why some call her a “hot mama.” Hailey shared seven snapshots serving up peace, happiness, and lots of sun with her husband and their son, Jack Blues, who made appearances with her in the carousel.

But fans admitted they were too distracted by Hailey’s revealing wardrobe to pay attention to the fun-filled post.

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, faces scrutiny for ditching her undergarments in a new post on social media. (Photo: @justinbieber/Facebook)

In one image from the Aug. 25 post, she can be seen lying on her side on a lounge chair wearing a gray cropped tank top with no bra, paired with yellow loose pants.

Hailey smiled gently at the camera with the pool in the background as she propped herself up on her left. Hailey also took the opportunity to do some strategic marketing with the photo by having the Rhode lip gloss from her beauty brand pocketed in her phone case.

In another picture that appeared to be taken the same day, Kendall Jenner joined Hailey by the pool. Sitting behind her with her arm wrapped around the mother of one, Jenner posed smiling with her legs crossed in some cheek-showing miniature shorts.

Hailey also appeared braless in two other selfies from the collage. In one close-up, she wore her hair tousled and paired a floral tank top with a bare look underneath. In another, she stepped outside onto the grass, stretching her arms to capture the shot while dressed in dark jeans and a white tube top.

(Photo: haileybieber/Instagram)

Fans and critics shared their comments about Hailey’s bra-less pics in the Daily Mail’s comment section, though many seemed unimpressed.

One person told the founder of Rhode, “Get a bra then a job,” while another said, This is ALL … they have to offer? What a waste. Embarrassment.”

Someone else wrote that her chest looked rather, “Saggy.” A supporter pointed out, “People who go ‘bra free’ don’t need one to begin with.”

But the comments were much different in Hailey’s comment due to many assuming it was a pregnancy announcement. “Looks like she got pregnant. Will there be another baby?”

Other people seemed to have no problem with it because the 28-year-old accumulated over her post that received over 2 million likes and counting.

Plus, Hailey is no stranger to leaving her milkshakes liberated. In fact, earlier this summer she ditched her undergarments for her first solo Vogue cover.

She posed under a stream of water with a blissful expression, dressed in nothing but an oversized blue striped button-down. Her hair was slicked back and her skin carried a dewy glow, adding to the carefree vibe. The shirt, worn completely unbuttoned, revealed her stomach and part of her hip, while one side slipped just enough to expose a subtle glimpse of her chest.

Regardless of the criticism, her husband has yet to publicly express his disapproval of his wife’s actions. Hailey and Justin got married in New York City in 2018 and welcomed their son in August 2024. Many have speculated that