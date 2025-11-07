‘Hey Justin, Is That Your Wife??’: Justin Bieber Fans Lose It Over Hailey’s Lingerie Pics That That Shows Off More Than Expected

Hailey Bieber has once again sent fans into a frenzy after sharing another racy post that quickly went viral.

The model and skin care mogul posed in a daring outfit that had social media split — with some praising her confidence and others accusing chasing the spotlight as Justin Bieber’s wife.

Mrs. Bieber modeled in lingerie in new promo shots for her beauty brand, Rhode, and the pictures have some saying the businesswoman went too far in the provocative new photos.

Justin Bieber fans are surprised by Hailey Bieber’s lingerie pictures. (Photo: @lilbieber/Instagram)

Justin Bieber’s Icy Photos Ignite Internet Frenzy as Fans Speculate on Marriage Drama

In one of the photographs, Hailey is seen wearing a black bra with a matching thong as she lies on top of a bed holding a pillow imprinted with the word “rhode.” A second picture shows off her derrière as she lies on the bed while holding up the “rhode” pillow with her black high heels.

Other images show Hailey sitting sideways as she squats while holding the pillow and wearing undergarments with a black leather coat as she sits in an oversized chair while hugging the same pillow. She shared the pictures on Instagram on Nov. 5 with the caption, “Birthday essentials coming your way. 11/12 @rhode,” to announce her brand’s newest collection.

Other than her bum showing in one of the pictures, the photos are rather tame. Even so, Justin Bieber fans commenting on her post deemed the photos and her posing as too provocative for their tastes.

One fan boldly asked, “What exactly are you selling, Hailey?”

“This is so sad. Get dressed, woman,” replied one fan. Another asked in Spanish, “Hey Justin, is that your wife?”

“You’re trying too hard,” a third person wrote directly to Hailey. “Just relax with your husband and cute little son. We’ve seen all of you and enough is enough?”

“Once a yacht girl, always a yacht girl,” replied another.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber's Son Jack Is His Dad's Twin With Adorable Halloween Costume: https://t.co/TWN6mDRjyQ pic.twitter.com/Sa6UOlKpFW — E! News (@enews) November 1, 2025

Speculation over why Hailey draws so much backlash continues to swirl, with many pointing to her marriage as the root of the online tension. Some fans of the pop star still haven’t accepted her as his wife, while others claim she leans on shock value to keep the spotlight on her. Whatever the reason, every time Hailey posts, the internet seems to lose its collective mind — and this time was no different.

The 28-year-old model shared similar racy pictures from Kendall Jenner’s tropical birthday party on Instagram on November 6. Several pictures of the model in a green bikini, and her butt is also featured in several snaps.

In the post captioned, “hell yeah!” Hailey’s husband can also be seen with his back facing the camera as the couple shares a kiss.

The “Peaches” singer also shared some sexy snaps from Jenner’s birthday party on Nov. 4 on Instagram, including one where the couple kisses as he grabs his wife’s behind. The couple shares a 14-month-old son, Jack Blues.

While some fans praised Hailey for her confidence and edgy style, others accused her of intentionally courting controversy — a pattern that has followed her since marrying one of the world’s biggest pop stars.