‘OMG Hailey … No’: Justin Bieber’s Wife’s Risqué Pose In New Photos Backfires as Fans Accuse Her of Trying Too Hard for Attention

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, is going viral online after she starred as the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s latest campaign. The French fashion house unveiled its Fall/Winter visuals via Instagram on Monday, Aug. 25.

The striking photo features the 28-year-old supermodel seated with her legs splayed on a sleek black leather couch. While her all-black ensemble was likely intended to be the focal point, her racy composition and posting quickly became the subject of conversation online.

Justin Bieber fans previously have been concerned he’s “unraveling” after sharing spicy photos online amid alleged marital issues with wife Hailey Bieber. (Photo: @justinbieber/Instagram)

Hailey wears an oversized black leather jacket layered over a burgundy dress, complemented by sheer stockings and towering stilettos. Front and center is the brand’s Icarino handbag, which Bieber provocatively holds over her lower body.

“OMG Hailey,” wrote one of several shocked fans. Another added simply, “No,” in clear disapproval. A third said, “Is that Hailey? She doesn’t look like her.”

Still, the criticism was minimal compared to the wave of praise that poured in.

Not everyone was taken by the campaign. Some Daily Mail readers — per usual — were far more blunt, writing remarks such as: “Nepo wife spreads her legs for campaign would have been a better headline,” and, “I just don’t think she’s very pretty. She’s attractive, but being married to Justin Bieber helps her career.”

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to the maison; she has walked the runway for Saint Laurent several times and previously fronted its “Icare” shopping bag campaign in 2022, as well as the house’s Summer 2024 campaign.

Off the runway, the Rhodes Beauty founder has been focusing on family life she recently posted images of herself holding her son, Jack Blues, in celebration of his first birthday.

“1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified,” she sweetly captioned the Aug. 22 post.

Hailey shares Jack with husband Justin Bieber, whom she married in 2018 after a years-long on-and-off relationship that began in 2015.

Their marriage has long sparked speculation, fueled by public disagreements, rumors of tension, and social media unfollows. But despite the chatter, Justin has been candid about his love for his wife.

In 2019, he told Vogue, “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.” Sources close to the couple echo those sentiments. One insider told People that following Jack’s birth in 2024, the couple appeared to be in a “happy bubble.”

More recently, US Magazine reported that Hailey and Justin may once again be in that happy bubble, following the release of Justin’s seventh studio album, “Swag.”

According to the gossip site’s unnamed source, the project had weighed heavily on their relationship. “The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage.”

The insider elaborated, explaining that the “Stay” singer often becomes “completely consumed and shuts everything else out” while working in the studio.

But with the album now well received, Justin has seemed “more relaxed.” The insider added that while the 31-year-old has felt “a lot of pressure hanging over him,” he now seems in a “better mental headspace.”

“There’s still work to be done in their marriage,” the purported source explained. “But they’re in a much better place.”