‘Woah’: Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber’s Lingerie Shoot Takes an Awkward Turn as Viewers Zoom In on Loose Skin — and a ‘Guy’ In the Background

Hailey Bieber’s new spicy flicks are creating some competition for her husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode Skin beauty founder turned up the heat on her Instagram page in the middle of the winter, sharing her latest set of daring photos, while social media users raise more outrage about her behavior and actions as a wife.

Justin Bieber fans are concerned he may unravel after his wife, Hailey, shared spicy photos online. (Photo: @justinbieber/Instagram)

‘Hey Justin, Is That Your Wife??’: Justin Bieber Fans Lose It Over Hailey’s Pics That That Shows Off More Than Expected

On Jan. 7, Hailey caused quite a stir after leaving her 55 million-plus followers drooling over new pictures of her wearing nothing but a red frilly lingerie set with a red sweater. The set was pulled from Victoria Secret’s 2026 Valentine’s Day collection, and her post raked in nearly two million likes.

Lying on the floor on her right side in each picture, she stared at herself in the mirror before capturing herself in two selfies. Between her messy curls, paired with her cheeks reddened with blush and slight peek-a-boos of tiny tattoos near her right hip, fans were completely taken aback.

One person wrote, “Woah Justin Bieber ur so lucky.” A second person speculated that the “Sorry” singer wouldn’t be able to keep his hands off Bieber once he saw her in the photos, noting, “A second baby on the way.”

The Beibers welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. While fans enjoy seeing photos of Hailey’s body after birth, others say she should cover up.

“I don’t understand posting thirst traps while married. You caught your limit. Why are you dangling your line in the water?” said one critic in the comments next to TMZ’s Instagram repost of Hailey’s flicks.

Aside from the compliments and criticism, people pointed out other discrepancies in the photos that made Hailey “look unreal,” as one noted, “What is wrong with her belly button?”

Many ran to her defense, claiming her loose-looking stomach and pushed in belly button was a result of “what happens when u have a baby weirdo lol.”

“She didn’t do a very good job of blurring out the scars from our plastic surgery on her leg,” a would-be photo editor said. “This is sooooo heavily photo shopped,” another added.

A fifth person noticed a person standing in the back right corner of the picture and commented, “The guy eating ice cream in the back is.?”

It’s not entirely clear who the person dressed in all black was, but the camera in their hands was a dead giveaway that person could be the photographer, Adrienne Raquel, who was hired by the lingerie brand.

Beyond the red lingerie set, Hailey modeled several other looks from the collection, including a black set and a pink floral design. She also appeared in a pink silk cami-and-shorts set and a pink bodysuit paired with jeans. One standout image showed her sitting inside a dresser drawer, painting her toenails while wearing a pink polka-dot bra and black underwear, her hair pulled back into a ponytail — a clear nod to Gisele Bündchen’s iconic 2001 Victoria’s Secret shoot.

This also wasn’t Bieber’s first collaboration with Victoria’s Secret. Since 2021, she has fronted seven campaigns for the brand, and she’s previously shared that she’s not just a model for the company but an actual customer who uses its products as well.