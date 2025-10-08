‘If Was Her Husband I Would Be Ashamed’: Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Lets It All Hang Out In Jaw-Dropping New Photos, Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes

Hailey Bieber sure knows how to turn up the heat.

The 28-year-old supermodel set social media ablaze with recent Instagram posts promoting her multi-million dollar skin care and beauty brand, Rhode. But it seems Justin Bieber’s wife gave fans more than they bargained for in spicy new bikini pics.

Justin Beiber fans are concerned he may unravel after his wife Hailey shared spicy photos online. (Photo: @justinbieber/Instagram)

In the series of photos, Bieber is seen wearing a skimpy black bra and panty set, revealing a considerable amount of skin, with her only accessories being a large black clutch featuring her brand’s name and a pair of the company’s newest peptide eye prep product, designed to reduce puffiness and brighten under-eye circles, which she playfully teases throughout the series.

The mother of one is the perfect spokesmodel for the brand, as her minimal makeup and radiant skin effectively highlight the brand’s promise of a glowing aesthetic. As a model, Bieber is no stranger to wearing various types of attire, or even none at all, but the next-to-nude images left some of her followers wondering what exactly she was selling.

“What does your underwear and backside have to do with you selling makeup??” asked one confused Instagram follower. And another echoed their statement. “Apparently being half naked is the only way to sell stuff these days… this world is disgusting!”

Another followed up with, “She’s attractive for sureeeee undoubtedly but do we really need to show our entire body to promote some eye patches there could be some clever fun promotion or something funny or quirky. It just kinda devalues the brand itself instead of it being abit respectful. But if it sells it sells I guess.”

“If I was her husband I would be ashamed that the whole world gets to stare at my girls ass,” declared one person.

And a second person added, “business in the front, brazilian in the back,” referring to her choice of underwear that let it all hang out.

While some felt Bieber didn’t need to show all of her assets to promote a new eye cream, countless comments complimented her on how “hot” she looked and let her husband, Justin, know he was a lucky guy.

Regardless of how anyone felt about her cheeky reveal, Justin seemed to be a fan as she shared one of the steamy images to his Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has raised eyebrows and captured attention with provocative photos to push a product. In August, she posed as the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s fall/winter campaign, which was rather risqué and felt a little over the top to some.

The images that became the hot topic featured the model seated with her legs splayed on a sleek black leather couch. While her all-black ensemble was likely intended to be the focal point, her racy pose and demeanor are what grabbed everyone’s attention.

She was wearing an oversized black leather jacket layered over a burgundy dress, complemented by sheer stockings and towering stilettos. Front and center is the brand’s Icarino handbag, which was provocatively placed over her lower body.

“Why? She’s so basic. With manly features. I wish ‘models’ weren’t based on connections,” said one critical follower. While another frankly said, “lowkey a mess.”

Another chimed in with, “She’s so not a YSL woman at all. This campaign feels shallow, many stars but not real spirit. What is AV doing?”

And this person said it’s time to go back to the legends. “Instead of Hailey and some of these same F…… face’s over and over again YSL…why not get real Supermodel icons like Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, Naomi!”